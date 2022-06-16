KENDALLVILLE — A local therapist who got his career started at Northeastern Center is now returning to run its Noble County operations.
The Northeastern Center welcomed Jeremy Lewis as the new director in the Kendallville office. Lewis has been in this role since April, but it is not the first time he has been a part of the Northeastern Center.
Lewis began his connection with Northeastern Center as a bachelor’s level intern in 2003 and he returned as a master’s level intern in 2005. Upon his graduation in 2006 with his master’s in marriage and family therapy from Indiana University; he returned to Northeastern Center again as a child and adolescent therapist in DeKalb County, where he remained until 2016.
After a brief hiatus, where he was still involved within the local communities including serving as Clinical Director of the Children’s First Center in Auburn, Lewis was excited to return to his roots and accept the position of Noble County area director.
When asked about his return to the Northeastern Center, Lewis said he is excited to be back with Northeastern Center because of “… the ongoing impact the center has had on my development as a clinician over the years.” and that returning felt like “coming home”.
Northeastern Center, Inc. has been serving the people of DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben Counties for over 45 years. The agency’s mission is to help individuals achieve emotional and mental wholeness through accessible, affordable, and quality behavioral health services.
