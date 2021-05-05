INDIANAPOLIS — An effort to rein in the ability of local health departments to set and enforce local health orders was vetoed by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday.
Holcomb rejected Senate Enrolled Act 5 — one that health organizations across the state had strongly opposed for its reach beyond just displeasure with restrictions due to COVID-19 — stating that the ability of local agencies to respond to local conditions had been critical not just in the pandemic but also for day-to-day health issues.
“Throughout the pandemic, state and local leaders struck a careful balance between protecting both lives and livelihoods to ensure Indiana nad our communities would come out of this pandemic as strong as possible,” Holcomb wrote in his veto letter to Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville.
“Critical to this success has been the ability during the emergency to allow local health officers (LHOs) to use localized data to tailor their actions to their community’s needs. It is hard to express the rapidity needed in the early days of the pandemic — particularly on the local level,” Holcomb continued.
The bill would have created some significant changes in how local health departments could function during a public health emergency. The bill would have allowed local units to make orders less restrictive than a state executive order — something that’s not allowed for any other type of state law or administrative order — as well as requiring approval by local elected officials of any restrictions more stringent that a statewide order.
The bill also would have created a new appeals process to health orders at the local level instead of in courts as well as changed rules for hiring and removing health officers, who are selected by an independent county health board made up of appointees made by the county commissioners or local city leaders, from service.
State public health organizations had criticized the bill as hamstringing the ability of local officials to respond not just in pandemic situation, but in other more typical situations such as major health violations at restaurants, contamination issues at local pools or bodies of water or localized outbreaks of disease both among humans and animals.
Holcomb noted that local elected officials and health officers have mostly been working hand-in-hand throughout the pandemic, so he saw no reason to jeopardize “successful recovery or future responses to unanticipated emergencies.”
The veto was appreciated by statewide health organizations including the Indiana Public Health Association and Indiana State Association of City and County Health Officials, who issued a joint statement:
“We very much appreciate Governor Holcomb’s decision to veto this dangerous legislation and prioritize the health and safety of Hoosiers. We also hope Indiana legislators will give serious consideration to the Governor’s position when deciding on any future action.
Guided by facts, science and a single-minded mission to keep our communities healthy, local public health officials and our broader public health partners take very seriously the responsibility to protect human health and the important balancing act between science, economic impact and personal freedoms.
