LAGRANGE — LaGrange Town Board members approved spending more than $93,000 Monday night during their regular meeting to update the town’s skate park.
The skate park in a small fenced-in southwest corner of the town park is more than 20 years old and most of the features installed there were never designed for use by today’s standards. Most modern skate parks are now built to withstand use by both skateboards and BMX bikes, said Mark Eagleson, LaGrange Town Manager.
So, sometime next spring, representatives from the American Ramp Company will be coming to town to install new equipment at the park, new state-of-the-art equipment designed to challenge and withstand today’s skaters and bike riders.
The money to pay for the park improvements will come from the town’s park fund. That fund has more than $130,000 in it, Eagleson said. Construction is expected to take about a week.
In other matters, board members tabled a discussion about purchasing a new one-ton utility truck to be equipped with a small crane for use by the town’s water department. The town owns a similar truck that was purchased for LaGrange’s Wastewater Department.
Manufacturers of trucks continue to struggle to meet demand because of a shortage in computer chips needed to make the electronic systems within the vehicles work. That’s driven up prices on all new vehicles.
Eagleson said preliminary estimates for the new truck are up by more than 20 percent, pushing the cost of a basic one-ton truck to well over $85,000.
The town is looking to replace the water department’s oldest truck, a 2006 half-ton truck the town purchased used in 2008 for $16,5000. Eagleson said while the truck still runs, it’s showing its age and starting to require larger and more expensive repairs to keep it on the street.
Board members also approved taking $150,000 out of the town’s 2021 budget and moving that money over it its Rainy Day Fund.
