CHURUBUSCO — West Noble improved to 8-0 and spoiled Churubusco’s homecoming, winning 33-20 on a cold, rainy Friday.
The Chargers managed to hold off a fourth-quarter rally by the Eagles, who scored two touchdowns in the last 10 minutes, cutting West Noble’s 33-6 lead to 13.
Eagle Jake Fulk broke away for a 60-yard touchdown run at the 10:15 mark, then quarterback Sam Wood did the same just two minutes later.
With a wet field and little opportunity for passing, both teams counted on big plays to put points on the board. West Noble scored all five of its touchdowns from such plays — a punt return in the first quarter, a touchdown shortly after forcing a Churubusco fumble, a 59-yard touchdown pass, a kick return and an interception.
Both teams struggled to string together successful offensive drives in the slick conditions.
In the opening drive, Churubusco’s defense stuffed the Chargers, shutting down West Noble on the 7-yard line, forcing a turnover on downs.
West Noble’s defense came out just as strong, forcing a Churubusco punt after four plays — a punt that was returned 35-yards for a Charger touchdown, giving the visitors a 6-0 advantage six minutes into the game.
On the ensuing kickoff, Jalen Gonzalez recovered an onside kick, but the Chargers were unable to put together a solid drive, ending the possession with a punt.
Churubusco’s defense stopped West Noble in the red zone again, but the Charger defense came up big, forcing an Eagle fumble, which was recovered on the 3-yard line, and later turned into the Chargers’ second touchdown, this time by Brandon Pruitt.
With 10:45 left in the half, West Noble scored its third touchdown — a 59-yard touchdown pass to Pruitt to give West Noble a 20-0 advantage with 6:25 left in the half.
Churubusco changed its offensive strategy in the second quarter, going with a wildcat offense — snapping the ball directly to Fulk.
That strategy proved successful, as Fulk completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to starting quarterback Wood to put Churubusco on the scoreboard, 20-6, on a drive that covered 65 yards in eight plays.
The Eagles’ celebration was short lived; however, as West Noble’s Kyler Brown returned the kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, making the halftime score 27-6.
West Noble took a comfortable lead in the third quarter after Gross intercepted a Churubusco pass and returned it for a touchdown, making the score 33-6 with 3:44 left in the quarter.
Churubusco made its comeback in the fourth, with Fulk’s and Wood’s breakaways, but was unable to capitalize on offensive chances in the final minutes, ending the game at 33-20.
Churubusco falls to 6-2. The Eagles finish off the regular season at Fairfield next week. West Noble hosts Prairie Heights on Friday.
