April is National Volunteer Month in the United States, dedicated to honoring all community volunteers and encouraging volunteerism. National Volunteer Week concludes today.
The Oxford Dictionary defines a volunteer as “a person who does a job without being paid for it.” Volunteering is the act of an individual or group freely giving time and labor for community service.
Many volunteers are specifically trained in the areas they work, such as medicine, education, or emergency rescue. Others serve on an as-needed basis, such as in response to a natural disaster.
Benefits of volunteering
Volunteering has social, career and personal benefits for those who share their time, talents and treasure with others.. Volunteers have a sense of purpose in helping others and being a part of something greater than themselves. They gain a sense of community and connectedness to other volunteers and the people that they help, which may lead to advocacy about causes that matter to them.
Volunteering is a way to make new friends and strengthen existing connections with friends, family or coworkers. It’s also a way to interact with people from diverse backgrounds, learn about other perspectives and share a common interest.
Volunteers often talk to new people and sharpen their social skills, practicing active listening and managing their relationships with others. Such interactions boost their self-esteem and self-confidence because they know they are doing something worthwhile and valuable for the community. A sense of accomplishment helps volunteers to feel fulfilled about their lives and goals.
Volunteering is an opportunity to get hands-on training and experience while learning new skills that build upon existing ones. In the course of raising awareness or advocating for a cause, volunteers gain valuable skills in communication, public speaking or marketing.
Volunteering can enhance job prospects, along with gaining skills, through the connections with other volunteers who can become mentors or a part of common social networks.
Volunteering gives people a way to pursue their hobbies while making a difference in their communities, adding fun into their lives. Volunteers can tailor their interests by volunteering for organizations or causes that match their interests and values. For instance, people who enjoy the outdoors can volunteer for a community garden or children’s camp. Those who have skills in knitting or crocheting may volunteer to make hats, mittens or gloves to give away to others in need.
Volunteering can create a renewed sense of creativity and motivation that can carry over into a volunteer’s personal and professional life. Volunteers are generally happy because it feels good to contribute to projects and organizations that mean something to them. Volunteers have less social isolation and stress because they are physically active.
Volunteers may overcome their own personal challenges by stepping outside their comfort zone and doing things with people they may not know. They can employ their critical thinking and problem-solving skills to keep their minds sharp.
Where to find volunteer opportunities
People who wish to volunteer can find several organizations that fit their interests, either close to home or remotely. To get started, try searching for open volunteer roles with any of the following: Local service organizations such as Rotary Club or Lions Club, community arts groups such as museums or theaters, youth organizations, after-school programs or sports groups, national or state parks, conservation organizations, Political organizations, libraries, senior centers, family shelters, food pantries, animal shelters and rescue organizations, or places of worship.
Here are some volunteering opportunities in the four-county area.
Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Albion
Volunteers do variety of tasks at the park, located on 2,718 acres in the heart of Noble County. The park features 13 lakes, nine of which are connected by waterways, and a variety of geological features.
Volunteers help with programs at the Stanley Schoolhouse, built in 1915 and now on the National Register of Historic Places, along with plant and wildlife programs. They also assist as campground hosts, boat rental attendants and administrative tasks. Volunteers also help with trail cleanup and care of the grounds.
Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, Auburn
Rotating crews of 30 to 35 volunteers take three shifts per week, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the food pantry, located adjacent to Catholic Charities-Retired Senior Volunteer Program on Fifth Street. They distribute food and other goods to those who need it.
The food pantry has been serving people in need for 18 years. The operation was an in-house shopping experience before the pandemic, but the pantry pivoted to a drive-through format that remains in place today. Pantry coordinator Shirley Johnson said that elderly and disabled clients especially like the drive-through format because they don’t have to get in and out of their cars.
Volunteers at the pantry can choose from a list of tasks: food pickup from retail stores such as Kroger and Walmart; handling paperwork and checking in clients; shopping for clients from a list; carry-out delivery to clients in their cars; shelvers, who keep the shelves, refrigerators and freezers well stocked; and cardboard recyclers, who break down the boxes that contain food donations.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program
This IRS-certified program uses trained volunteers to prepare tax returns at no charge for anyone making less than $60,000 per year. Catholic Charities’ Pam Fink manages the program, which just wrapped up Tuesday.
Seventeen RSVP volunteers were trained and certified by the Internal Revenue Service for tax preparation this year. Many have had careers or experience in banking, finance or accounting. In addition, eight students majoring in accounting at Trine University in Angola prepared tax returns in their spring semester classes.
“VITA Tax operates at three sites in Noble, Steuben and DeKalb counties,” Fink said. “But we are serving many more in Whitley, LaGrange and northern Allen County.”
Fink said the volunteer tax prep is not age-limited or otherwise restricted, beyond the $60,000 income limit. The IRS collaborates with VITA partners so that people with low incomes are more likely to file a return.
“Tax prep is so costly that many people can’t afford it. Their refunds often goes to pay the tax preparer,” Fink said.
Fink said the ideal tax prep volunteer is a “people person,” comes from a background in finance, banking or accounting, easily understands what clients need and has a willingness to help others.
