GOSHEN — Northrop dominated front to back during Friday’s football sectional semifinal at Goshen. The Bruins walked away with a 24-6 win, holding the RedHawks scoreless until the game’s final minute.
Northrop put points on the board in its first three drives of the game, starting with a 30-yard field goal by Tarik Bajgoric. The Bruins’ Dylan Hoot followed up with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Qualen Pettus, and running back Damarius Cowen ran 26 yards for six to close out first-half scoring. Meanwhile, the Bruins forced two Goshen punts and a pair of turnovers on downs through the RedHawks’ first four drives. Goshen finished the half with a missed 18-yard field goal.
The Bruins looked shaky coming out of the locker room, turning the ball over on their first possession of the second half before giving up a fumble and an interception. Nevertheless, the defense continued to hold strong through the third quarter.
After Goshen’s fourth turnover of the night, the Bruins managed a fourth-quarter touchdown on a 64-yard drive, ending in a goal-line run by Jeremiah Green.
Goshen’s final possession of the night ended in a 66-yard pass by Colin Turner to Andrew Pletcher for six, but the Bruins were able to stop a 2-point conversion in their last defensive effort.
Northrop’s offense outpaced the RedHawks 352 yards to 233. Hoot completed 10 of 16 pass attempts for 98 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, compared to Turner’s 165 yards and a touchdown in the air on 14-of-21 passing. Green racked up a team-high 105 rushing yards for a touchdown on 18 carries. Cowen had nearly identical stats, recording 104 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 11 touches. Pettus led Northrop’s receiver corps with 49 yards on four of five receptions.
Friday’s win ended a 14-game sectional losing streak for the Bruins. Their last postseason win was an 18-6 victory over Marion in 2004. Northrop hasn’t appeared in a title game since 1999.
The Bruins improved to 5-5 after last week’s win, and the team will have a shot at redemption against Bishop Dwenger in the sectional championship Friday. The last time the two teams met, the Saints walked away with a 9-7 win thanks to a last-minute field goal. Dwenger is coming off a 35-22 win over North Side.
