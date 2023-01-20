“I believe in God the Father Almighty; Maker of Heaven and Earth; and in Jesus Christ His only (begotten) Son our Lord; who was conceived by the Holy Ghost, born of the Virgin Mary; suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, dead, and buried; He descended into hell; the third day He rose from the dead; He ascended into heaven; and sitteth at the right hand of God the Father Almighty; from thence He shall come to judge the quick and the dead. I believe in the Holy Ghost; the holy catholic Church; the communion of saints; the forgiveness of sins; the resurrection of the body; and the life everlasting. Amen.” — The Apostle’s Creed, The Moody Handbook of Theology
“But as for you, continue in what you have learned and have firmly believed, knowing from whom you learned it and how from childhood you have been acquainted with the sacred writings, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus. All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work.” — 2 Timothy 3:14-17; ESV
When it comes to spirituality, what do you believe? What does the Holy Spirit say about your belief system? Do they commune together because of the Scriptures or are they distant because of other beliefs? Spirituality is a very personal experience between God and man. God created us with a soul, making us spiritual beings. Yet, how many of us pay attention to our need for a Savior? I ask this of even Christian believers because if we are spiritual, are we spiritual according to God’s definition or our own?
I first draw our attention to the Bible, also called the Scriptures. Look at the verses from 2 Timothy: can we honestly say this is true? Before you answer, remember that if we say they are true, we are held accountable for following the Scriptures as the Holy Spirit leads us. If we deny the validity of these verses and believe the Scriptures are flawed with contradictions and errors, that man wrote it and added/subtracted from it to manipulate the populous, then what do you believe in?
I believe the Timothy verses and the rest of the Bible. The verses provided explain my reasons for this belief. Scriptures assist me to believe the Apostle’s Creed (provided). The Creed is not found in the Bible as such, but this does sum up the Bible’s message to mankind. My belief in the Scriptures helps me to know God is who He is, He created Heaven and Earth. I can believe in Jesus Christ and that He is God’s only Son. It helps me to understand that if God can create all things, He can surely have a virgin named Mary conceive through the Holy Spirit. The Scriptures shares the accounts of Jesus’ life and death. I can believe the Savior rose again from the dead after descending to the dead three days later. I can take Scripture’s Word that Jesus ascended to God’s right hand and will judge the living and the dead when Jesus returns. The Bible explains the Holy Spirit and the universal church. And here’s the best parts: I can believe in forgiveness of my sins not based on my own merits but those of Christ and because of Christ’s resurrection, we too will have this same resurrection. We will live for eternity because of God’s provision through Christ.
There are those who would debate these and try to disprove them. That’s fine for them. I, however, can confirm their truths because of how God has used them in my life and the transformation which has taken place since my connection with God. The Scriptures have brought peace and comfort to me, convictions for sins and wrong choices, understanding what sins are according to God and not man’s perceptions of sin. I am not perfect by any means, but I am being perfected by God each day.
I used to allow my sins to tear me down and keep me from any hope of forgiveness. I beat myself up because like Paul, the things I want to do I don’t and the things I don’t want to do, I do all the more. Because of Scriptures, knowing who God/Christ/Holy Spirit are, and their passion for all, I know they will never give up on me like I and others have. To them, I’m worth all the efforts they share so I might have intimacy with God and their extending grace to me.
What do you believe? Do you believe you are not worth redemption and restoration? Do you lack hope? God would love to have the opportunity to meet you where you are! Regardless of your past and present circumstances and choices, God can and will assist you in all His power and splendor. He will reveal the true meaning of Scriptures, give you the Holy Spirit to guide and teach you all you need and desire to know, and Jesus will bring the forgiveness He desires to grant us; even when we believe we don’t deserve it. Can you believe that? If so, you can now begin to understand what you believe.
