LAFAYETTE — Exploration Acres, northwest Indiana’s largest corn maze and pumpkin patch, has created an 18-acre corn maze commemorating Purdue University’s “150 Years of Giant Leaps.” The maze,in Lafayette, will open to the public Sept. 13.
“This year’s maze will celebrate the rich history of Purdue University’s past, as well as its focus on innovation for the future,” said Tim Fitzgerald, president and CEO of Exploration Acres.
This year’s maze was planted using GPS technology to precisely drop seeds in a dot matrix pattern, allowing the design to grow as it is planted.
“It’s amazing how far technology has advanced in a few short years. This new planter allows us to create mazes that were not possible before,” Fitzgerald says.
The dynamic design features two familiar faces: Neil Armstrong, and Amelia Earhart.
Armstrong, one of Purdue’s most famous alumni, piloted the Apollo 11 lunar module, which successfully landed on the moon 50 years ago.
Earhart is best known for her attempt to be the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. During her historic flight in 1937, she disappeared over the Pacific Ocean and was never discovered. The plane purchased for the flight, a Lockheed Model 10E Electra, was funded by Purdue Research Foundation. She was also a passionate adviser for young women at Purdue during the 1930s, and she challenged them to pursue higher education.
Exploration Acres is collaborating with Purdue’s marketing team to bring special Boilermaker activities and events to the farm this fall. Every Saturday will be a Purdue Pride day. On those days, maze customers who wear Purdue apparel will receive a $3 discount off adult general admission. Details will be posted on the Exploration Acres website before each weekend.
Exploration Acres will open on Sept. 13 and will remain open until Oct. 27 at 6042 Newcastle Road, Lafayette. More information is online at explorationacres.com.
The 150th anniversary celebration of Purdue will conclude with an astronaut reunion at homecoming on Oct. 12.
