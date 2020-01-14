Members of DeKalb’s VOICE for 2019-2020 are: in the front row, from left, Eva Hostettler, Emily Silver, Ashley Zak, Abigail Yeager and Taylor Richards; in the second row, Addeline Kruse, Lola Hancher, Morgan Thrush, Sydney Hefty, Rowan Tinker and Olivia Fetter; and in the back row, Ethan Kerr, Cole Bergman, Kadyn Hornbreak, Aiden Wissing, Nate Fillenwarth and Liam Franz.