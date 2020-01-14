DeKalb’s VOICE, the Community Foundation of DeKalb County’s youth philanthropy group, is currently accepting grant proposals for charitable programs or projects that address local community challenges or build on successes.
Student organizations whose members perform volunteer service in support of charitable activity are also encouraged to apply.
Grant application forms are available on the community foundation’s website, www.CFDeKalb.org, by clicking on “DeKalb’s VOICE.” VOICE grants awarded in previous years are reported on the website.
The deadline to apply is March 2. Applicants may submit grant applications by email to Ashton Willis at AWillis@CFDeKalb.org. They may contact Ashton with questions at 925-0311 or by email.
DeKalb’s VOICE members are students in grades 9-12 who represent each of DeKalb County’s schools. They meet monthly during the school year to learn about the community’s charitable needs and how to address them. The Dekko Foundation, Community Foundation DeKalb County and local school corporations foster DeKalb’s VOICE, working together to grow a new generation of philanthropic leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.