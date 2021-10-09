ANGOLA — Jami Woodyard landed in a pretty nice spot when she accepted the position of executive director of the Steuben County Council on Aging.
Just a few short weeks ago the agency celebrated its one-year anniversary of being in its new facility, The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St.
Even though the facility has been shut down for much of the time since its opening due to COVID-19 closures, it is now going gangbusters and there’s talk — somewhat in gest — that an addition might be needed some day.
“The facility is just phenomenal,” Woodyard said.
It is bright. It is shiny. It is new. And it’s kept spotless.
Woodyard likened it to something she has taught her children for years: If you keep your room clean and wake up in that atmosphere, you will enjoy your day.
That apparently is what’s happening at The Heritage Club. When the facility first opened, it had 80 members. That has since grown to 660, in just one year.
“It has really grown,” Woodyard said.
Woodyard said there are between 300-400 active members, making the facility quite the busy place. Even though there is a nominal fee for membership, no one is turned away due to an inability to pay.
There are numerous activities available for the members, which is for people older than 60.
There’s tai chi, morning exercise class, yoga, Euchre, bingo and more.
With those offerings, Woodyard could sit back and let the place run on its own, but she would like to see more for the members to benefit their minds, bodies and spirits.
“One of the things we really want to do is like lunch and learn,” she said.
There’s already been one such program, on the importance of proper water intake. There was a program with Angola Fire Chief T.R. Hagerty on fire safety measures to take in one’s home.
Woodyard would like to see classes on such things as healthy, budget-conscious cooking. It could deal with meal preparation for one or two and in a fashion that doesn’t break the bank.
“There’s all kinds of ways we can educate them and be healthy and on a budget,” she said.
Woodyard is hoping that the facility’s recent The Bees Knees gala fundraiser will help provide enough money to add equipment to The Heritage Club’s active exercise room, which keeps getting increased usage.
“There are so many things I want to implement,” she said.
Perhaps topping that list is keeping The Heritage Club open, keeping it healthy and free of the COVID-19 virus.
“Our No. 1 goal is keeping our doors open and keeping (the members) safe,” Woodyard said. “We don’t want to take that away from them. We do not want (the closures) to happen again.”
Part of that stems from the fact that not only are there activities, but a family atmosphere.
There isn’t a stranger in The Heritage Club.
“Until you see this, you won’t understand what I mean. They treat each other like a family. There’s someone who hasn’t been here in a month and they stop in for coffee and they hop up and go over to shake their hand. It’s absolutely phenomenal that they have this opportunity for this social experience outside what they would normally get to do,” Woodyard said. “It’s just so amazing to see.”
Woodyard is relatively new to the community, coming to Steuben County in 2020 from Hutchinson, Kansas. She previously worked for Trine University as assistant director of donor relations.
Prior to moving to Indiana, she was program and camp director for the Hutchinson Recreation Commission and worked as a case manager/group facilitator for Horizons Mental Health Center in Kansas.
She enjoys community service and has served on the Chanute Parks Board, Big Brother/Big Sister board, Main Street Chanute Board, TECH Foundation board and has joined the Angola Rotary Club. She also has been active with the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Angola Coalition.
Woodyard was selected for the directorship in August out of a field of 18 candidates.
Woodyard is the mother of two children, Landon, who is a senior at Angola High School this fall, and Chloe, who is finishing up her degree in Kansas City, Missouri. Woodyard resides on Jimmerson Lake with her fiance, Jeff Stout.
The Steuben County Council on Aging is a not-for-profit organization incorporated in 1975. The organization provides activities and programs for older residents in the community through The Heritage Club, as well as public transportation for the entire community through STAR Transportation. The mission is to keep older residents active, involved and independent and to provide access to the entire community through public transportation.
People are invited to stop by The Heritage Club to check out the facilities, meet the volunteers and be introduced to Woodyard.
