VARSITY GIRLS SWIMMING
Coach: Ty Getts
Nov. 24;FW Concordia at FW South Side;6:15 p.m.
Nov. 30;FW BISHOP DWENGER;5:30 p.m.
Dec. 1;ANGOLA;5:30 p.m.
Dec. 7;At East Noble;5:30 p.m.
Dec. 13;FW Northrop at FW South Side;6:15 p.m.
Jan. 4;At Huntington North;5:30 p.m.
Jan. 11;At Norwell;5:30 p.m.
Jan. 18;At Bellmont;5:30 p.m.
Jan. 20;COLUMBIA CITY;5:30 p.m.
Jan. 27;At South Adams;5:30 p.m.
Feb. 3;Sectional at Concord;5 p.m.
Feb. 5;Sectional at Concord;1 p.m.
Home meets at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn.
VARSITY GYMNASTICS
Coach: Erin Carter
Jan. 4;HUNTINGTON NORTH;6:30 p.m.
Jan. 6;At FW Concordia;6:30 p.m.
Jan. 8;Homestead Invitational;10 a.m.
Jan. 13;WEST NOBLE;6 p.m.
Jan. 15;Plymouth Invitational;11 a.m.
Jan. 18;FW BISHOP DWENGER;6:30 p.m.
Jan. 19;FW NORTHROP;6:30 p.m.
Jan. 26;HOMESTEAD;6:30 p.m.
Jan. 31;At Carroll;6:30 p.m.
Feb. 5;Lakeland Invitational;11 a.m.
Feb. 7;At East Noble;6:30 p.m.
Feb. 16;ANGOLA;6:30 p.m.
Feb. 26;Sectional at Wawasee;9 a.m.
All meets are with DeKalb High School. Home meets at the Classic City Center (CCC), 3375 C.R. 427, Waterloo
VARSITY BOYS BOWLING
Coach: Brandon DePew
Nov. 26;East Noble at Auburn;4:30 p.m.
Dec. 6;Eastside has a bye at Garrett;4:30 p.m.
Dec. 9;DeKalb at Garrett;4:30 p.m.
Dec. 13;Angola at Kendallville;4:30 p.m.
Dec. 20:Conference meet at Angola;4:30 p.m.
Jan. 3;Team sectional at Butler;4:30 p.m.
Jan. 9;Singles sectional at Auburn;Noon.
Jan. 15:Regionals at Thunderbowl I, Fort Wayne;TBA
Jan. 22;Semi-state at Richmond 40, Richmond;TBA
Feb. 5;State finals at Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne;TBA.
VARSITY GIRLS BOWLING
Coach: Brandon DePew
Nov. 26;DeKalb at Auburn;4:30 p.m.
Dec. 6;Garrett at Garrett;4:30 p.m.
Dec. 13;Central Noble at Kendallville;4:30 p.m.
Dec. 20:Conference meet at Angola;4:30 p.m.
Jan. 3;Team sectional at Butler;4:30 p.m.
Jan. 9;Singles sectional at Auburn;Noon.
Jan. 15:Regionals at Thunderbowl I, Fort Wayne;TBA
Jan. 22;Semi-state at Richmond 40, Richmond;TBA
Feb. 5;State finals at Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne;TBA.
VARSITY AND RESERVE BOYS BASKETBALL
Coach: Ed Bentley
Nov. 26;At Edgerton, Ohio;6 p.m.
Nov. 27;At DeKalb;6 p.m.
Dec. 2;BRYAN, OHIO;1 p.m.
Dec. 7;FW CANTERBURY;6 p.m.
Dec. 11;* PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;6 p.m.
Dec. 14;LAKEWOOD PARK (reserve boys);4:45 p.m.
Dec. 14;LAKEWOOD PARK;6 p.m.
Dec. 17;* At Lakeland;6 p.m.
Dec. 21:At Edon, Ohio;6 p.m.
Dec. 23;HERITAGE (varsity only, old Butler H.S. gym);7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30;* At West Noble;6 p.m.
Jan. 7;* At Fairfield;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 11;At Fairfield (varsity only, NECC tourney);7:30 p.m.
Jan. 12-15;NECC tournament;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21;CENTRAL NOBLE (reserve boys);5 p.m.
Jan. 21;* CENTRAL NOBLE;7:30 p.m.
Jan. 25;* FREMONT;6 p.m.
Jan. 28;* WESTVIEW;6 p.m.
Feb. 3;* At Hamilton;6 p.m.
Feb. 11;* GARRETT;6 p.m.
Feb. 12;ADAMS CENTRAL;6 p.m.
Feb. 15;At Woodlan;6 p.m.
Feb. 18;* At Angola;6 p.m.
Feb. 25:* CHURUBUSCO;6 p.m.
March 1-5;Sectional;TBA
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Nov. 29;CHURUBUSCO;5 p.m.
Dec. 6:At Hamilton;5 p.m.
Dec. 9;GARRETT;5 p.m.
Dec. 11;Seventh Grade at West Noble Tourney;9 a.m.
Dec. 11;Eighth Grade at West Noble Tourney;9 a.m.
Dec. 13;EDGERTON, Ohio;5 p.m.
Dec. 14;At Fremont;5 p.m.
Jan. 4;CENTRAL NOBLE;5 p.m.
Jan. 12;At Prairie Heights;5 p.m.
Jan. 13;LAKEWOOD PARK;5 p.m.
Jan. 18-22;NECC tournament;TBA
SIXTH-GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL
Nov. 23;CENTRAL NOBLE;6 p.m.
Nov. 30;EAST NOBLE;5 p.m.
Dec. 1;GARRETT;5 p.m.
Dec. 2;At Lakewood Park;5 p.m.
Dec. 6;At Hamilton;5 p.m.
Dec. 8;At DeKalb;5 p.m.
Dec. 16;CHURUBUSCO;5 p.m.
VARSITY AND RESERVE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coach: Mike Lortie
Nov. 23;FW BISHOP LUERS;6 p.m.
Nov. 30;WOODLAN;6 p.m.
Dec. 4;* At Garrett;6 p.m.
Dec. 8;* CHURUBUSCO;6 p.m.
Dec. 10;* At Prairie Heights;6 p.m.
Dec. 13;At Edon, Ohio;6 p.m.
Dec. 14;LAKEWOOD PARK (reserve girls);4:45 p.m.
Dec. 14;LAKEWOOD PARK;6 p.m.
Dec. 18;* LAKELAND;6 p.m.
Dec. 23;HERITAGE (varsity only, old Butler gym);6 p.m.
Dec. 28;At Bellmont;6 p.m.
Jan. 4;At DeKalb;6 p.m.
Jan. 7;* At Fairfield;6 p.m.
Jan. 11;At Fairfield (varsity only, NECC tourney);6 p.m.
Jan. 12-15;NECC tournament;6 p.m.
Jan. 18;* WEST NOBLE;6 p.m.
Jan. 21;CENTRAL NOBLE (reserve girls);5 p.m.
Jan. 21;* CENTRAL NOBLE;6 p.m.
Jan. 27;HERITAGE (reserve girls);6 p.m.
Jan. 27;* At Westview;6 p.m.
Jan. 29;At Westview (reserve girls);6 p.m.
Feb. 1-5;Sectional;TBA
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 17;At Lakewood Park;5 p.m.
Jan. 18;HAMILTON;5 p.m.
Jan. 22;SEVENTH GRADE TOURNEY;9 a.m.
Jan. 22;EIGHTH GRADE TOURNEY;9 a.m.
Jan. 25;At Garrett;5 p.m.
Jan. 27;CHURUBUSCO;5 p.m.
Jan. 29;Seventh Grade at Fremont Tourney;9 a.m.
Jan. 29;Eighth Grade at Fremont Tourney;9 a.m.
Feb. 1;At Westview;5 p.m.
Feb. 5;BLACKHAWK;10 a.m.
Feb. 7;At Fremont;5 p.m.
Feb. 9;PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;5 p.m.
Feb. 17;WEST NOBLE;5 p.m.
Feb. 22;At Central Noble;5 p.m.
Feb. 28;ANGOLA;5:30 p.m.
March 3;At Hamilton;5 p.m.
March 7-11;NECC tournament;TBA
SIXTH-GRADE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jan. 17;At Churubusco;5 p.m.
Jan. 19;At Hamilton;5 p.m.
Jan. 31;BLACKHAWK;5 p.m.
Feb. 2;At Central Noble;5 p.m.
Feb. 7;PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;5 p.m.
Feb. 9;At Garrett;5 p.m.
Feb. 10;At Lakewood Park;5 p.m.
Feb. 14;DEKALB;5 p.m.
Feb. 17;At East Noble;5 p.m.
Feb. 21;HAMILTON;5 p.m.
Feb. 23;At Fremont;5 p.m.
Feb. 28;ANGOLA;4:30 p.m.
VARSITY WRESTLING
Coach: Doug Smoker
Nov. 27;Wawasee Invitational;9 a.m.
Nov. 30;At Fairfield;6:30 p.m.
Dec. 4;NECC Super Duals at Fairfield;9 a.m.
Dec. 8;At FW North Side;6:30 p.m.
Dec. 16;WOODLAN;6:30 p.m.
Dec. 18;Carroll Super Dual;8 a.m.
Dec. 22;FREMONT;6:30 p.m.
Dec. 28;Defiance, Ohio Invitational;9 a.m.
Dec. 29;Defiance, Ohio Invitational;9 a.m.
Jan. 8;New Haven Invitational;9 a.m.
Jan. 13;At Angola;6:30 p.m.
Jan. 18;BLUFFTON;6:30 p.m.
Jan. 22;NECC meet at Lakeland;9 a.m.
Jan. 29;Carroll Sectional;8 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH WRESTLING
Feb. 3;At Westview with Fairfield;5 p.m.
Feb. 7;LAKELAND;5 p.m.
Feb. 9;MAPLE CREEK;5 p.m.
Feb. 14;At Churubusco with Angola and Fremont;5 p.m.
Feb. 15;At Woodlan;5 p.m.
Feb. 17;PRAIRIE HEIGHTS;5 p.m.
Feb. 24;At Central Noble;5 p.m.
Feb. 26;West Noble Invitational;9 a.m.
Feb. 28;DEKALB;5 p.m.
March 5;West Noble Invitational;9 a.m.
March 8;GARRETT;5 p.m.
March 12;NECC meet at West Noble;9 a.m.
All CAPS indicates home game or meet. * Indicates conference game or meet.
