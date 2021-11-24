GARRETT — The introductory period is over. It’s time to get to work.
Actually, since he arrived in the spring, new Garrett boys basketball coach Andrew Evertts has been fully immersed with his players.
Bringing the program back to respectability won’t happen overnight, but it will happen with patience and a buy-in from the players and coaches.
The Railroaders have won just 10 games combined in the past four seasons.
So far, Evertts, an Angola native, has been nothing but impressed with the community response and acceptance.
“It’s been really, really super easy,” he said of the transition. “We have good parents. They’ve all been super supportive.
“I’ve been able to meet so many people since we’ve been here. I’ve been able to substitute at the school a little bit, and my wife teaches, so it’s been real easy to integrate ourselves with everything.”
This is Evertts’ eighth season as a varsity coach. Before coming to Garrett, he previously coached at Medora, Mississinewa and North Montgomery. At Mississinewa, he compiled three straight 14-win or better campaigns.
“I would hope the number one thing is a group of kids who work incredibly hard and do not quit,” he said. “That’s going to be the message for everything.”
Offensively, he wants to use the motion offense and man-to-man defense, and occasionally pick teams up full court. “I think that’ll be a fun style to watch,” he said. “I think that’s something people can get behind.”
The Railroaders return most of their offense from last season, led by juniors Kyle Smith (10.6 points per game) and Tyler Gater (10.4 ppg) and senior Jasen Bailey (9.5 ppg).
Leading rebounder Jaxson Gould (5.2 rpg), a senior, will miss several games recovering from a football injury, but is expected to return to the lineup.
“It’s going to start with our seniors,” Evertts said of the group that includes Bailey, Gould, Christian Hess and Lukas Swager. “Our seniors are expected to be the leaders of this team.
“We’re going to play team basketball,” he said. “I think we’ll have a pretty good rotation of guys.” Evertts said several players have the ability to put points on the board.
“They’re fun to be around and they work really hard,” Evertts said. “Somebody asked me this the other day; you wouldn’t think from our practice and our locker room that this was a group that won two games last year.
“They’re pretty competitive and they’re resilient,” he said. “When you inherit a team like that, you don’t know what you’re going to get, but these guys are great. They’re taking everything the right way and they’re taking everything in.”
While team goals haven’t been set, being competitive is an absolute, Evertts said.
“I feel like there were just a lot of games the last couple of years where we just weren’t competitive in,” he said. “It’s a process. You learn to compete. Maybe you lose some of those close games but you have an opportunity to win.
“Then, you start to pick some of those wins off,” Evertts said. “At the end of the day, we’d like to be a team that’s winning, and winning a lot.
“They need to see those rewards. If we can win some games early on, these guys will be confident, and who knows what these guys can do.”
