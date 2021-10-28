LAGRANGE — The calendar may say it’s autumn, but the weather hasn’t been so willing to cooperate.
Warmer than expected temperatures in September and early October has altered the expected color show Mother Nature was expected to paint on the area’s foliage. While some trees have started to turn, others remain almost as vibrant and green as they were throughout the summer.
The National Weather Service, according to its website, suggested peak fall colors would arrive in northern Indiana by Oct. 18 and the show would start to fade by Oct. 29, but in many parts of the area, the annual color show had barely begun.
Colder temps and decreases in the duration of sunlight have caused the trees to slowly shift gears, toward a winter sleep, but the colors this season are muted.
Still, even this year’s fall colors don’t appear to be quite as colorful and vibrant as perhaps they’ve been in the past, a Sunday drive through the countryside to see what colors Mother Nature has unveiled this season is still time well spent.
