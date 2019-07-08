COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County 4-H program hosted an event for its scholarship and award winners at the Whitley County 4-H Center last month.
Jacie Worrick presented the $500 Lester and Joy Worrick scholarship to Lance Gaerte.
David Kyler and Amanda Heck received the Helping Hands Scholarship for $500 each.
Gaerte and Heck received Farm Bureau Tenure Awards. Cory Palmer was the recipient of the Jim Teghtmeyer Award, and Greta Minthorn received the B.V. Widney Award.
Lindsey Hoskins and Sophie Braun received the Hester Adams award. Hope Eberly and Amanda Heck are Ambassadors and Cory Palmer and Jaclyn Fries were honorees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.