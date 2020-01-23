Albion American Legion Post 246
410 E. Park Drive, Albion, 636-2226
Albion Eagles 2455 and Auxiliary
111 W. Hazel St., Albion, 636-2661
Apple Festival of Kendallville
Amanda Taylor, contact person, 562-3919 or
www.kendallvilleapplefestival.com
Avilla American Legion Post 240
205 Ley St., 897-2225
Avilla Masonic Lodge 460, Rick Eby, contact person, 715-5509
Bar Association of Noble County
Steven T. Clouse, president, 463-7154
Boy Scouts of America
Carl Clayton, district director, 704-3457,
Central Noble Athletic Boosters
Eric Custer, contact person, 347-7927
Central Noble Ministerial Association
Curryanne Hostetler, contact person, 239-1511
Chain of Stitches
Deborah Beckner, contact person, Wawaka, 761-3036
Civil War Re-enactment Group 50th Virginia Co. D
Jim Lemon, contact person, 347-3809
Cole Center Family YMCA
700 S. Garden St., Box 233, Kendallville, 347-9622
Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club
Doris Fletcher, secretary, 635-2231 or 350-0214, mdfletcher01@gmail.com
Cub Scout Pack 3105
Trinity Church United Methodist, Kendallville, 347-0056, Scoutmaster Jason Woodward, 318-1758
East Noble Ministerial Association
Jeff Wolheter, contact person, 599-0339
East Noble AFS
(international student exchange), Grace Housholder, family selection coordinator, 816 Mott St., Kendallville, 347-0738
Families for Freedom
Military personnel support group, Sara Fisher, contact person, 318-2000
Fraternal Order of Police
Jim Stout, contact person, Kendallville, 463-7285
Gaslight Playhouse
P.O. Box 84, Kendallville; contact person LeeAnn DePew, 242-1046 or 347-3995, gaslightplayhouse75.com, email gaslightplayhouse@msn.com
Gene Stratton-Porter Memorial Society
Angela Mapes Turner, Auburn, 854-3790
Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana
10008 Dupont Circle Drive East, Fort Wayne, 422-3417 or 422-0084
Independent Order of Odd Fellows 316
John Newcomer, contact person, Kendallville, 347-5203
Kendallville American Legion Post 86
322 S. Main St., 347-9978
Kendallville Eagles 985
1990 W. North St., P.O. Box 873, Kendallville, 343.9030
Kendallville Elks Lodge 1194
120 Weston Ave., Kendallville, 347-0760
Kendallville Heritage Association
Kendallville Lions Club
Harold Sollenberger, contact person, 347-3536
Kendallville Masonic Lodge
707 S. Orchard St., Kendallville, 349-0943
Kendallville Rotary Club
Casey Weimer, 347-9622
Kendallville VFW Francis Vinyard Post 2749
127 Veterans Way, Kendallville, 347-3550
Knights of Columbus
Dave Gee, 349-3386
Ligonier Eagles Lodge 1763 and Auxiliary
306 S. Cavin St., Ligonier, 894-3421
Ligonier Historical Society
503 S. Main St., Ligonier. Mailing address: 300 S. Main St., Ligonier. Cyndi Schlemmer, contact person, 215-1779; Jerry Nesbitt, contact person, 894-4511
Ligonier Lions Club
Troy Mullins, contact person, 894-0983
Ligonier Rotary Club
Laura Stone, contact person, 894-3787
Ligonier Visitors Center and Heritage Station Museum
West Union Street, Ligonier, 894-9000
Master Gardeners
Contact person Sara Weeks, Extension Office 636-2111, toll free (800) 601-5826
Noble County Community Fair Association
www.noblecountyfair.org, 347-0666
Noble County Concert Association
Harold Sollenberger, contact person, 347-3536
Noble County Democratic Central Committee
Darlene Truman, contact person, 229-7162
Noble County Extension Homemakers Association
Extension Office, 636-2111, toll free (800) 601-5826
Noble County Gas and Steam Association
Larry Palmer, contact person, 636-2605
Noble County Genealogical Society Inc.
Margaret Ott, contact person, 761-3384
Noble County Historical Society
Bill Shultz, contact person, 740-8692
Noble County Galloway-Prentice Chapter NSDAR
Ardean Ebert, contact person, 897-4207
Noble County Republican Central Committee
Seth Tipton, contact person, 318-2421
Noble County Republican Women’s Club
Shelly Williams, contact person, 242-0351, noblerepublicanweomen@gmail.com
Noble County Retired Teachers Association
Harold Sollenberger, contact person, 347-3536
Noble County Study Circles
(groups focusing on issues that impact the county), the Rev. Jim Kane, contact person, 347-0469, jimkanejr@att.net
Northeastern Indiana University Alumni Association
Anita Hess, contact person, Kendallville, 349-8850
Northeast Indiana Vietnam Veterans
Jim Piepenbrock, contact person
Operation Foundation
Ligonier area, contact person, Matt Kreager, 410-0292
Order of Eastern Star No. 122
Barb Miller, contact person, 347-3137
Professional Business Women’s Association
Lorene Bonar, contact person, 347-1914
Rome City American Legion Post 381
P.O. 673, Kelly Street, Rome City, 854-2477
Rome City Lions Club
Tom Sherer, 347-3616
Rome City School Parent Action Committee
Jennifer Blackman, contact person, 854-3241
Second Time Around Club
meets at Youth Center, 211 E. Iddings St., Kendallville, Susan Crosby, contact person, call Park Department, 347-1064
Stone’s Trace Historical Society
James Hossler, contact person, Box 128, Kimmell, (574) 529-3693
Tuesday Club
Women’s study group, Grace Housholder, contact person, 347-0738
Wayne Center One-Room School
LouAnne Pillars, contact person, 347-1625
West Noble American Legion Post 243
100 S. Main St., Ligonier, 894-3430
West Noble Leo Lions
West Noble High School, Carol Stults, adviser, 894-3268
Sororities
Beta Sigma Phi, Phi Epsilon Chapter
Nancy Fought, contact person
Beta Sigma Phi, Preceptor Alpha Chi Chapter
Barbara Miller, contact person, 347-3137
Beta Sigma Phi, Xi Delta Epsilon Chapter
Lorene Bonar, contact person, 347-1914
Beta Sigma Phi, Beta Tau Chapter
Amy Wechter, contact person, 894-3545
Delta Kappa Gamma, Gamma Lambda Chapter
Leslie Hamman, contact person, 925-9357
Delta Theta Tau, Iota Iota Chapter
Deanna Spidel, contact person, 854-2275
Tri Kappa, Beta Associate Chapter
Julie Carmicheal, contact person
Tri Kappa, Alpha Associate Chapter
Laurie Bloom, contact person, 582-1024
Tri Kappa, Gamma Xi Chapter
Teri Feller, contact person, 347-2222
