Albion American Legion Post 246

410 E. Park Drive, Albion, 636-2226

Albion Eagles 2455 and Auxiliary

111 W. Hazel St., Albion, 636-2661

Apple Festival of Kendallville

Amanda Taylor, contact person, 562-3919 or

www.kendallvilleapplefestival.com

Avilla American Legion Post 240

205 Ley St., 897-2225

Avilla Masonic Lodge 460, Rick Eby, contact person, 715-5509

Bar Association of Noble County

Steven T. Clouse, president, 463-7154

Boy Scouts of America

Carl Clayton, district director, 704-3457,

carl.clayton@scouting.org

Central Noble Athletic Boosters

Eric Custer, contact person, 347-7927

Central Noble Ministerial Association

Curryanne Hostetler, contact person, 239-1511

Chain of Stitches

Deborah Beckner, contact person, Wawaka, 761-3036

Civil War Re-enactment Group 50th Virginia Co. D

Jim Lemon, contact person, 347-3809

Cole Center Family YMCA

700 S. Garden St., Box 233, Kendallville, 347-9622

Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club

Doris Fletcher, secretary, 635-2231 or 350-0214, mdfletcher01@gmail.com

Cub Scout Pack 3105

Trinity Church United Methodist, Kendallville, 347-0056, Scoutmaster Jason Woodward, 318-1758

East Noble Ministerial Association

Jeff Wolheter, contact person, 599-0339

East Noble AFS

(international student exchange), Grace Housholder, family selection coordinator, 816 Mott St., Kendallville, 347-0738

Families for Freedom

Military personnel support group, Sara Fisher, contact person, 318-2000

Fraternal Order of Police

Jim Stout, contact person, Kendallville, 463-7285

Gaslight Playhouse

P.O. Box 84, Kendallville; contact person LeeAnn DePew, 242-1046 or 347-3995, gaslightplayhouse75.com, email gaslightplayhouse@msn.com

Gene Stratton-Porter Memorial Society

Angela Mapes Turner, Auburn, 854-3790

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana

10008 Dupont Circle Drive East, Fort Wayne, 422-3417 or 422-0084

Independent Order of Odd Fellows 316

John Newcomer, contact person, Kendallville, 347-5203

Kendallville American Legion Post 86

322 S. Main St., 347-9978

Kendallville Eagles 985

1990 W. North St., P.O. Box 873, Kendallville, 343.9030

Kendallville Elks Lodge 1194

120 Weston Ave., Kendallville, 347-0760

Kendallville Heritage Association

www.kendallvilleheritage.org

Kendallville Lions Club

Harold Sollenberger, contact person, 347-3536

Kendallville Masonic Lodge

707 S. Orchard St., Kendallville, 349-0943

Kendallville Rotary Club

Casey Weimer, 347-9622

Kendallville VFW Francis Vinyard Post 2749

127 Veterans Way, Kendallville, 347-3550

Knights of Columbus

Dave Gee, 349-3386

Ligonier Eagles Lodge 1763 and Auxiliary

306 S. Cavin St., Ligonier, 894-3421

Ligonier Historical Society

503 S. Main St., Ligonier. Mailing address: 300 S. Main St., Ligonier. Cyndi Schlemmer, contact person, 215-1779; Jerry Nesbitt, contact person, 894-4511

Ligonier Lions Club

Troy Mullins, contact person, 894-0983

Ligonier Rotary Club

Laura Stone, contact person, 894-3787

Ligonier Visitors Center and Heritage Station Museum

West Union Street, Ligonier, 894-9000

Master Gardeners

Contact person Sara Weeks, Extension Office 636-2111, toll free (800) 601-5826

Noble County Community Fair Association

www.noblecountyfair.org, 347-0666

Noble County Concert Association

Harold Sollenberger, contact person, 347-3536

Noble County Democratic Central Committee

Darlene Truman, contact person, 229-7162

Noble County Extension Homemakers Association

Extension Office, 636-2111, toll free (800) 601-5826

Noble County Gas and Steam Association

Larry Palmer, contact person, 636-2605

Noble County Genealogical Society Inc.

Margaret Ott, contact person, 761-3384

Noble County Historical Society

Bill Shultz, contact person, 740-8692

Noble County Galloway-Prentice Chapter NSDAR

Ardean Ebert, contact person, 897-4207

Noble County Republican Central Committee

Seth Tipton, contact person, 318-2421

Noble County Republican Women’s Club

Shelly Williams, contact person, 242-0351, noblerepublicanweomen@gmail.com

Noble County Retired Teachers Association

Harold Sollenberger, contact person, 347-3536

Noble County Study Circles

(groups focusing on issues that impact the county), the Rev. Jim Kane, contact person, 347-0469, jimkanejr@att.net

Northeastern Indiana University Alumni Association

Anita Hess, contact person, Kendallville, 349-8850

Northeast Indiana Vietnam Veterans

Jim Piepenbrock, contact person

Operation Foundation

Ligonier area, contact person, Matt Kreager, 410-0292

Order of Eastern Star No. 122

Barb Miller, contact person, 347-3137

Professional Business Women’s Association

Lorene Bonar, contact person, 347-1914

Rome City American Legion Post 381

P.O. 673, Kelly Street, Rome City, 854-2477

Rome City Lions Club

Tom Sherer, 347-3616

Rome City School Parent Action Committee

Jennifer Blackman, contact person, 854-3241

Second Time Around Club

meets at Youth Center, 211 E. Iddings St., Kendallville, Susan Crosby, contact person, call Park Department, 347-1064

Stone’s Trace Historical Society

James Hossler, contact person, Box 128, Kimmell, (574) 529-3693

Tuesday Club

Women’s study group, Grace Housholder, contact person, 347-0738

Wayne Center One-Room School

LouAnne Pillars, contact person, 347-1625

West Noble American Legion Post 243

100 S. Main St., Ligonier, 894-3430

West Noble Leo Lions

West Noble High School, Carol Stults, adviser, 894-3268

Sororities

Beta Sigma Phi, Phi Epsilon Chapter

Nancy Fought, contact person

Beta Sigma Phi, Preceptor Alpha Chi Chapter

Barbara Miller, contact person, 347-3137

Beta Sigma Phi, Xi Delta Epsilon Chapter

Lorene Bonar, contact person, 347-1914

Beta Sigma Phi, Beta Tau Chapter

Amy Wechter, contact person, 894-3545

Delta Kappa Gamma, Gamma Lambda Chapter

Leslie Hamman, contact person, 925-9357

Delta Theta Tau, Iota Iota Chapter

Deanna Spidel, contact person, 854-2275

Tri Kappa, Beta Associate Chapter

Julie Carmicheal, contact person

Tri Kappa, Alpha Associate Chapter

Laurie Bloom, contact person, 582-1024

Tri Kappa, Gamma Xi Chapter

Teri Feller, contact person, 347-2222

