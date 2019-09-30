Happy birthday today to Geoffrey Schenher; and tomorrow to Debra Pott, Larry Ford, Dr. Zollinger and Callen Motta; John Brady, Mark Archer, Christy Gibson, Madalyn Sade-Bartl, John Green and Ruth Leitch on the 6th; Tony Trier, Jeanne Baughman and Lucille Schuh on the 7th; Joline Lock, Andrew Jewell and Kelly Gaerte on the 8th; and Francesca Sollazzo, Joyce Fulk and Ruth Kiser on the 9th.
Happy anniversary tomorrow to Steve and Barb Crozier and Bob and Liz Schemm; and to Ron and Marna Morris on the 6th; Gerald and Leona Gross on the 7th; Bill and Mary Lou Arnold, Nancy and Dan Potser, and Jimmie and Beulah Allman on the 9th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Techies Day today, tomorrow is Taco Day, Do-Something-Nice Day is the 5th, Noodle Day is the 6th, Child Health Day is the 7th, Mental Illness Awareness Week begins on the 8th and Bring Your Teddy Bear To Work Day is the 9th.
Don’t fear the unknown — its just something you haven’t learned yet. Go out there and learn it!
