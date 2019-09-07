INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is accepting applications to grow the state’s livestock industry.
As part of a matching grant, the funding is available to nonprofit organizations, commissions and associations in these livestock species: cattle, swine, sheep, equine, goats, poultry, camelids, ostriches, cervidae, bison, aquaculture and rabbits.
“While Indiana is a national leader in many livestock sectors, there’s always room to grow,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “It’s important that we continue to develop this industry, as it remains critical to our agricultural economy and food system today.”
The competitive grants can be used for a variety of projects, such as promoting a livestock show, exposition and convention, or conducting a new event. They also can be used to support new or existing markets, in an effort to grow Indiana’s production, processing and distribution capacity.
Proposals must be submitted electronically by Sept. 30. If selected, the program will reimburse up to 50 percent of the amount spent on a project.
“Whether it’s researching new markets or promoting a livestock show, take advantage of this opportunity,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. “We have thousands of livestock operations in Indiana, and we want to benefit as many as we can through this program.”
To apply, people can visit isda.in.gov. Award winners will be announced in December.
