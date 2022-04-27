Indiana’s four Free Fishing Days 2022
May 1 — June 4-5 — and Sept. 24
What are Free Fishing Days?
On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters. All other rules such as seasons, bag and size limits apply.
Free Fishing Days are an excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing. To see what properties are hosting events, go to the DNR Calendar. Prefer to learn on your own? See Fishing Tips and Videos.
