TODAY

PREP BASEBALL

Northrop at DeKalb, 5 p.m.

West Noble at Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Eastside at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

DeKalb at Garrett, 4:30 p.m.

Angola at East Noble, 4:45 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP BASEBALL

Woodlan at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Eastside at Edon, Ohio, 5 p.m.

Garrett at Bellmont, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fremont at Bluffton, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

MCVL Tournament

Semifinal, Trine at Fontbonne (Mo.), 8 p.m.

