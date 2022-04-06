TODAY
PREP BASEBALL
Northrop at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
West Noble at Lakewood Park, 5 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Eastside at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
DeKalb at Garrett, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at East Noble, 4:45 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP BASEBALL
Woodlan at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Eastside at Edon, Ohio, 5 p.m.
Garrett at Bellmont, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fremont at Bluffton, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
MCVL Tournament
Semifinal, Trine at Fontbonne (Mo.), 8 p.m.
