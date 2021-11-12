FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Port Aransas, Texas, FS1, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
FASL: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1, Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo: practice, ESPNEWS, 9:55 a.m.; qualifying, ESPNEWS, 2:25 p.m.
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., NBC, noon; NBCSN, 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Coppin St. at UConn, FS2, noon
Dartmouth at Georgetown, FS2, 2 p.m.
St. Peter’s at St. John’s, FS1, 4 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at DePaul, FS2, 6 p.m.
Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan, Washington, BTN, 8 p.m.
Troy at Butler, FS2, 8 p.m.
Texas at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan at Penn St., ABC, noon
Rutgers at Indiana, BTN, WAWK-FM, 95.5 and 94.3, noon
Bucknell at Army, CBSSN, noon
Mississippi St. at Auburn, ESPN, noon
Northwestern at Wisconsin, ESPN2, noon
UCF at SMU, ESPNU, noon
Oklahoma at Baylor, Fox, noon
West Virginia at Kansas St., FS1, noon
Purdue at Ohio St., ABC, WKJG-AM 1380, 3:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Iowa, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee, CBS, 3:30 p.m.
UAB at Marshall, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Florida St., ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., Fox, WJR-AM 760, 4 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., CBSSN, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, FS1, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas at Texas, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma St., Fox, 8 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at San Jose St., FS1, 10:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at New Jersey, NHL Network, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Miami at Utah, NBAtv, 5 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, NBAtv, 8 p.m.
BOXING
Championship Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis (Super Middleweights), Phoenix, Showtime, 9 p.m.
TENNIS
WTT: Orange County vs. New York, Indian Wells, Calif., NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
