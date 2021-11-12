FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The Redfish Cup Championship, Port Aransas, Port Aransas, Texas, FS1, 8 a.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

FASL: Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur, NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula 1, Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo: practice, ESPNEWS, 9:55 a.m.; qualifying, ESPNEWS, 2:25 p.m.

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., NBC, noon; NBCSN, 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Coppin St. at UConn, FS2, noon

Dartmouth at Georgetown, FS2, 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s at St. John’s, FS1, 4 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at DePaul, FS2, 6 p.m.

Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan, Washington, BTN, 8 p.m.

Troy at Butler, FS2, 8 p.m.

Texas at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan at Penn St., ABC, noon

Rutgers at Indiana, BTN, WAWK-FM, 95.5 and 94.3, noon

Bucknell at Army, CBSSN, noon

Mississippi St. at Auburn, ESPN, noon

Northwestern at Wisconsin, ESPN2, noon

UCF at SMU, ESPNU, noon

Oklahoma at Baylor, Fox, noon

West Virginia at Kansas St., FS1, noon

Purdue at Ohio St., ABC, WKJG-AM 1380, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa, BTN, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee, CBS, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at Marshall, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., Fox, WJR-AM 760, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, FS1, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma St., Fox, 8 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., CBSSN, 10:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at San Jose St., FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Boston at New Jersey, NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, NHL Network, 7 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Miami at Utah, NBAtv, 5 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, NBAtv, 8 p.m.

BOXING

Championship Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Kyrone Davis (Super Middleweights), Phoenix, Showtime, 9 p.m.

TENNIS

WTT: Orange County vs. New York, Indian Wells, Calif., NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

