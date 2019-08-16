Thank you to all the volunteers, parade entrants and Lion's fish fry workers or others that helped in any way with the Huntertown Heritage Days Festival. Thank you, vendors and those that patronized them. Thank you to those that donated money or other items to make the festival a success. We could not have done it without any one of you. It is sincerely appreciated. We have a fantastic community.
Huntertown Heritage Days Committee
