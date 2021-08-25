SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Cheers to the Festival — ‘Going Back to Greenhurst’ presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Location: 1710 N. Main St., Auburn
Cost: $50 per person
Jumpstart the ACD Festival in style at this year’s Cheers to the Festival fundraiser and celebration, “Going Back to Greenhurst!” Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails while we celebrate the location where it all began. “Country club casual” themed attire is encouraged. This is the only place where you can bid on a reserved parking space for Friday’s famous downtown Cruise-In, secure your chance to ride in style in the Parade of Classics, become the special owner of the 2021 signed ACD Festival poster art and much more. This special live auction is sure to impress even the most highfalutin’ ACD fan! If you love the festival, this event is a must! We promise it will be a “hole” lot of fun. Register online at acdfestival.org or contact the office at information@acdfestival.org.
SUNDAY, AUG. 29
Annual Garage Cruise presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and the National Auto & Truck Museum
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Auburn and surrounding areas
Cost: $10 for entire tour or $5 per garage
The 2021 Garage Cruise has been dubbed, “The Year of the Restoration Shop.” Visit the garages and shops of local automotive enthusiasts and business owners for a behind-the-scenes look at their automotive projects. Tour the Garage Cruise locations in any order. Visit the National Auto & Truck Museum at 1000 Gordon Buehrig Place, Auburn, for tickets or more information.
Miss Auburn Cord Duesenberg Pageant presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and pageant committee
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Location: Country Heritage Winery, 0815 C.R. 68, LaOtto
Cost: Pre-registration required for participants; spectators are free
Contestants compete for scholarships in a pageant that includes talent demonstrations and on-stage interviews. Check out acdfestival.org for more information and registration.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
Annual ACD Festival Hoosier Tour presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Tour leaves from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: Free to spectators, pre-registration required for participants
Tour leaves from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum for a two-day trip throughout the region. This year’s tour heads to Findlay, Ohio.
The Hoosier Tour welcomes 50 Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs on a traveling tour to promote the ACD Festival and enjoy a variety of fun activities. The tour returns to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum on Thursday at 11:45 a.m. Contact the festival office at information@acdfestival.org for details and registration information.
ACD Festival 2021 Wine Release Party
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Location: 0185 CR 68, LaOtto
Come help us celebrate the release of our official 2021 ACD Festival Wine. A brand new blend of estate-grown dry reds for a lighter bodied, perfectly sippable glass. $1.50 of each bottle sold will also go directly to the ACD Festival fund to help keep this incredible fun tradition in Auburn going. Big Bad Caddy Daddy will perform live at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
14th Annual Auburn Auction – PREVIEW DAY presented by Worldwide AuctioneersTime: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters – 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn
Cost: Preview day spectator admission and auction without catalog, $25 per person; admission for two to auction with catalog for two days, $100 – includes two preview passes; bidder registration with catalog, $150.
Preview and test drive (by appointment) the auction cars and meet with representatives of the Worldwide Auctioneers’ team onsite to answer questions about this year’s selection of vehicles, prior to the auction. Go to worldwideauctioneers.com for more information, including registering to sell, directions and admission prices.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
14th Annual Auburn Auction, presented by Worldwide Auctioneers
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters – 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn
Cost: Preview day spectator admission and auction without catalog, $25 per person; admission for two to auction with catalog for two days, $100 – includes two preview passes; bidder registration with catalog, $150.
Preview and test drive (by appointment) the auction cars and meet with representatives of the Worldwide Auctioneers’ team onsite to answer questions about this year’s selection of vehicles, prior to the auction. Go to worldwideauctioneers.com for more information, including registering to sell, directions and admission prices.
Inaugural Fall Swap Meet presented by the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum
Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 2181 Rotunda Drive, Auburn
Cost: Free to spectators; $25 space rental
Automotive parts, tools and automobilia galore. Go to fordv8foundation.org or call (260) 927-8022 for additional event information.
Labor Day Classic Car Concert
featuring The Sweetwater All Stars
Time: 6 - 9 p.m.
Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Plaza
The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic tested the resilience of our institution, and forced us to look for creative means to maintain the functionality of the museum so we could continue our mission to preserve and share the legacy of the Auburn Automobile Company. Featuring food trucks and a cash bar. To purchase VIP tickets, visit: acdamstore.com/classic-car-concert-vip-ticket
Auburn Fall Auction
presented by RM Auctions
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Auburn Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11A, Auburn
Cost: $50 for full event pass, including parking, $20 daily admission
A Labor Day tradition for more than 50 years. More than 500 diverse collector cars and hundreds of lots of automotive memorabilia go under the hammer Sept. 2-5.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2 cont.
Kick-Off Luncheon/Celebration sponsored by the Early Ford V-8 Museum and presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival
Time: Noon
Location: Willennar Hall, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: Reservations are $15 per person
View Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs in front of the museum as they return from the Hoosier Tour. Hear highlights from the Hoosier Tour, along with updates on festival events and activities, and listen to the sounds of the Dixieland Band. Reservations are required at acdfestival.org.
The 9th Street Experience sponsored by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club
Location: 9th Street, near the Auburn Hotel
Cost: Free
Be sure to check out the Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs of the ACD Club and grab a snack at Martha’s Popcorn Stand, check out the beautiful, new mural.
Auburn Cord Duesenberg
Factory Meet and Greet sponsored by the Auburn Moose Family Center
Time: 6-11 p.m.
Location: Auburn Moose Family Center, 10th and Main streets
Cost: Admission is free; food and drink available for purchase
Enjoy vintage, second generation and special interest cars.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Pancake and Sausage Breakfast presented by the National Auto & Truck Museum
Time: 7-10 a.m.
Location: National Auto and Truck Museum north parking lot
Cost: Donations to support the NATM museum
Start your day with a hearty breakfast and camaraderie right in the heart of the museum district.
ACD Club Swap Meet presented by the ACD Club
Time: 7 a.m. to noon
Location: Auburn Skate Park parking lot, near Eckhart Park
Cost: Free
Peruse the many auto-related items available
Auburn Americana: Car Corral Swap Meet and Car Show presented by Auburn Americana and The ACD Festival
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Location: DeKalb County Fairgrounds and DeKalb Outdoor Theater
Cost: $8, 12 and under free, Military free
New for 2021. More than 400 swap meet and 500-plus car corral spaces available. A treasure hunting wonderland of all things automotive, featuring “The Year of the Woody.” Email info@auburnamericana.com for more information.
Inaugural Fall Swap Meet presented by the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum
Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 2181 Rotunda Drive, Auburn
Cost: Free to spectators; $25 space rental
Automotive parts, tools and automobilia galore. Go to fordv8foundation.org or call (260) 927-8022 for additional event information.
Auburn Fall Auction presented by RM Auctions
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Auburn Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11A, Auburn
Cost: $50 for full event pass, including parking, $20 daily admission
A Labor Day tradition for more than 50 years. More than 500 diverse collector cars and hundreds of lots of automotive memorabilia go under the hammer Sept. 2-5.
Ham Radio Special Event Station, presented by Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association (NIARA)
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Cost: Free
NIARA members, using their amateur radio stations, will be making contacts throughout the United States and internationally honoring the festival through shortwave radio using call sign K9A. Modes of operation will be voice, digital and Morse Code. Go to w9ou.org for more information.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3 cont.
14th Annual Auburn Auction presented by Worldwide Auctioneers
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters – 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn
Cost: Preview day spectator admission and auction without catalog, $25 per person; admission for two to auction with catalog for two days, $100 – includes two preview passes; bidder registration with catalog, $150.
Preview and test drive (by appointment) the auction cars and meet with representatives of the Worldwide Auctioneers’ team onsite to answer questions about this year’s selection of vehicles, prior to the auction. Go to worldwideauctioneers.com for more information, including registering to sell, directions and admission prices.
Ladies of ACD Vintage Treasure Sale presented by the ACD Club
Time: 8-11 a.m.
Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: Museum admission required
This event is open to the public.
Downtown Cruise-In presented by the ACD Festival
Time: Vehicle parking and registration begins at 10 a.m. at the north gate at Fifth and Main streets and at the south gate at 11th and Main streets, with the cars downtown Auburn along the Courthouse Square.
Cost: $10 per vehicle; free for spectators
Bring your vehicle for display and stroll around the historic DeKalb County Courthouse. While downtown, be sure to check out the “9th Street Experience,” located between Jackson and Main streets, to see the Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs of the ACD Club.
Willennar Genealogy Center Open House presented by Eckhart Public Library
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a short program at noon.
Location: 700 S. Jackson Street
Cost: Free
Explore the Willennar Genealogy Center on the beautiful Eckhart Public Library Campus. The Willennar Genealogy Center holds local history and genealogy information for DeKalb County, including information, documents, and photographs of the classic car era, many from the John Martin Smith Collection, and digitized information about the foundation of the four major ACD organizations and events – the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club, the ACD Festival, the ACD Museum and the ACD Hoosier Car Tour – from the Jack Randinelli Collection. The library has a strong historical connection to the Auburn Automobile Company as well. Digitization of the Smith and Randenelli collections is made possible by grants from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library.” For questions, go to willennar.pastperfectonline.com
ACD Club Automotive Heritage Luncheon presented by the ACD Club
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: $35 per person, $15 for children 10 and younger
Join the ladies and gentlemen of the ACD Club for a luncheon featuring this year’s Parade of Classics Grand Marshal, Lyn St. James. A post luncheon awards ceremony will be held at the ACD Museum plaza. Pre-registration is required at acdclub.org.
Meet and Greet with Lyn St. James, 2021 ACD Festival Grand Marshal presented by the ACD Automobile Museum and the ACD Festival
Time: 1:30-3 p.m.
Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Gallery of Racers and Record-Setters
Cost: Included with museum admission
Welcome Lyn St. James, 2021 ACD Festival Grand Marshal to Auburn for a meet and greet. Lyn St. James is a former American race car driver and is the first woman driver to reach over 200 mph on a racetrack. She competed in the IndyCar series, with 11 CART and five Indy Racing League starts to her name. St. James is one of nine women who have qualified for the Indianapolis 500, and became the first woman to win the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year award. Artifacts on temporary loan from St. James’ career and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will be on display at the museum during this program and during the ACD Festival. Go to automobilemuseum.org for museum information, including admission prices.
Cruise-in Cuisine presented by the ACD Festival
Time: Begins at noon
Location: 7th Street between Jackson and Main streets in downtown Auburn.
Cost: Varies by vendor.
Featuring Whip ’N Chill, Fork & Fiddle, Alto Grado Pizza, Waterloo Lions Club Burgers & Dogs, Hoosier Mama, Shigs ’N Pit, Ziffles and High’s Chicken. Be sure to check out our downtown restaurants also.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3 cont.
Speakeasy 2021 presented by the Auburn Moose Family Center
Time: Noon
Location: Auburn Moose Family Center, 10th and Main streets
Cost: Free
Food, spirits and a place to relax. Guests are welcome and encouraged.
The 9th Street Experience sponsored by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club
Time: to be decided
Location: 9th Street, near the Auburn Hotel
Cost: Free
Be sure to check out the Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs of the ACD Club and grab a snack at Martha’s Popcorn Stand, check out the beautiful, new mural.
Sundaes on Friday Ice Cream Social sponsored by 1st Source Bank
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Location: Main Street near the main stage
Cost: $2 per scoop
Enjoy a delicious sundae while taking in the sights and sounds of Friday’s most popular event, the Downtown Cruise-In.
Night at the Museum Dinner presented by the ACD Club
Time: 5:30-8 p.m.
Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: $40 per adult, $15 per child
New event for 2021. Enjoy a night at the museum with the ACD Club. Dinner will be served with piano music and cars on display. After dinner, take a stroll through the museum. Pre-registration is suggested, and can be done at acdclub.org. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the ACDA Museum.
Official Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Beer Tent presented by TMS with a portion of proceeds to benefit the ACD Festival
Time: Opens at 5 p.m.
Location: Main Street in between 7th and 8th streets
Cost: Free
Beers come with a MetalX ACD Festival collector koozie. Mad Anthony’s Award Winning “Auburn Brew” will be available, as well Hairy Buffalo.
Country Heritage Winery Tent presented by Country Heritage Wine
Time: Opens at 5 p.m.
Location: Courthouse Square, near the beer tent and entertainment stage
Cost: Varies by wine.
Enjoy wine by this award-winning ACD Festival sponsor as you enjoy all of the downtown activities. A portion of all of the wine sales at the downtown tent go to the ACD Festival.
Cruise-In Concert presented by the ACD Festival
Time: Live music from 6-11 p.m.
Location: Courthouse Square
Cost: Free
Enjoy live music around the courthouse square by family-friendly crowd favorites, Whoa, Man! and Hubie Ashcraft.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Annual Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club Car Show presented by the ACD Club
Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Eckhart Park
Cost: $5 for adults, $3 for children, 3-and-younger are free
Come see 300 classic cars and enjoy kids activities from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Food will also be available.
ACD Club’s Hoosier Pasta Dinner Presented by the ACD Club
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Location: First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St.
Cost: $40 per person
Enjoy a yummy pasta dinner with the ACD Club—catered by local favorite, Italian Grille. Open to the public. Contact www.acdclub.org for more information.
ACD Festival 5K presented by Lakewood Park Christian School
Time: Race begins 9 a.m., registration begins 8 a.m.
Location: Begins at 16th and Main streets, follows most of the parade route and ends at the Courthouse
Cost: $25.
Prizes awarded to top three males and females for each age group and first place overall male and female runners. Go to lpcsathletics.org or runrace.net to register. Email mleitner@lakewoodpark.org with questions
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4 cont.
Auburn Fall Auction presented by RM Auctions
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Auburn Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11A, Auburn
Cost: $50 for full event pass, including parking, $20 daily admission
A Labor Day tradition for more than 50 years. More than 500 diverse collector cars and hundreds of lots of automotive memorabilia go under the hammer Sept. 2-5.
Auburn Americana: Car Corral Swap Meet and Car Show presented by Auburn Americana and The ACD Festival
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Location: DeKalb County Fairgrounds and DeKalb Outdoor Theater
Cost: $8, 12 and under free, Military free
New for 2021. More than 400 swap meet and 500-plus car corral spaces available. A treasure hunting wonderland of all things automotive, featuring “The Year of the Woody.” Email info@auburnamericana.com for more information.
Inaugural Fall Swap Meet presented by the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum
Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 2181 Rotunda Drive, Auburn
Cost: Free to spectators; $25 space rental
Automotive parts, tools and automobilia galore. Go to fordv8foundation.org or call (260) 927-8022 for additional event information.
14th Annual Auburn Auction presented by Worldwide Auctioneers
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Worldwide Auctioneers Headquarters, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn
Cost: Bidder registration with catalog, $150.
Memorabilia auction 2 p.m., VIP reception for registered bidders 4-6 p.m., live auction begins at 6 p.m.
Go to worldwideauctioneers.com for more information, including registering to sell, directions and admission prices.
Auburn Historic Tour presented by the ACD Festival
Times: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Location: Leaves from the DeKalb County Fairgrounds at Union and 11th streets
Cost: $5 per person
Take a trip back in time as you travel the tree-lined streets of Auburn in a comfortable 15-passenger air conditioned bus. Learn the history associated with Auburn’s manufacturing boom in the early 1900s. Find out how the Eckhart Carriage Company evolved into the Auburn Automobile Company. See the legacy Charles Eckhart left to the city of Auburn in the form of two beautiful historic buildings. Tour lasts 45 minutes.
Connecting Rods Lunch presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: $15 per person, reservations are required
Did your parent, grandparent, great-grandparent or acquaintance work for the Auburn Automobile Company, Duesenberg, Inc., Cord Corporation or Auburn Cord Duesenberg Company? If so, this is a special luncheon for you to join with other people from around the globe with similar connections to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. Reservations required and can be made by contacting the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at (260) 925-1444. Tickets can also be purchased online at acdamstore.com.
Market on 6th presented by Possibilities on the Road
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: 6th Street between Jackson and Main streets
Cost: Free
Featuring vintage, high-quality handmade items, jewelry, boutique-style fashions and unique home decor.
Pre-Parade entertainment presented by ACD Festival
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Courthouse Square
Cost: Free
Performance by the Auburn Community Band, DeKalb High School Show Choir and DeKalb High School Baron Brigade Marching Band.
Parade of Classics presented by the ACD Club and the ACD Festival
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Throughout Auburn
ACD Club members from around the world drive their classic cars through the streets of Auburn. Afterward, the cars are parked around the Courthouse Square.
Meet and greet with Lyn St. James sponsored by Peter Franklin Jewelers
Time: Immediately following Parade of Classis
Location: Courthouse Square, at the Airstream
Cost: Free
Whether a racing fan or wanting to meet a racing legend, former Indy Car driver and this year’s Parade of Classics Grand Marshal Lyn St. James will greet fans at the Peter Franklin Jewelers’ Airstream near the Courthouse Square.
Cruise-in Cuisine presented by the ACD Festival
Time: Begins at noon
Location: 7th Street between Jackson and Main streets in downtown Auburn.
Cost: Varies by vendor.
Featuring Whip ’N Chill, Fork & Fiddle, Alto Grado Pizza, Waterloo Lions Club Burgers & Dogs, Hoosier Mama, Shigs ’N Pit, Ziffles and High’s Chicken. Be sure to check out our downtown restaurants also.
The 9th Street Experience sponsored by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club
Time: Post parade
Location: 9th Street, near the Auburn Hotel
Cost: Free
Be sure to check out the Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs of the ACD Club and grab a snack at Martha’s Popcorn Stand, check out the beautiful, new mural.
Ticket to Ride sponsored by Joyce A. Hefty-Covell, State Farm Insurance and presented by the ACD Festival
Time: 4-6 p.m.
Location: 7th and Jackson streets near the James Cultural Plaza, Check in at the State Farm tent for your event wristband, required for rides
Cost: Free
Experience a free ride in some of the coolest cars around. Car selection based on availability. Multiple cars will be available for rides; one ride per person. All will travel the same predetermined course in the downtown area. There might even be time for a photo op. Preregistration tickets have first availability. Preregistration ticket can be picked up at Joyce Hefty-Covell’s State Farm office at 367 W. 7th Street in Auburn. Freewill donations for local nonprofit organizations are appreciated at this event.
Fast and Fabulous in Downtown Auburn powered by Sweetcars and Sweetwater presented by the ACD Festival
Time: 5-11 p.m.
Location: Courthouse Square
Cost: Free
Free Love cool, fast cars? Downtown Auburn is the place to be for the 2021 Fast and Fabulous event, powered by SweetCars! Visitors can stroll SweetCars’ “Sweet Street” featuring exotic and luxury modern masterpieces from SweetCars and the Fort Wayne Driving Club.
Saturday Night Invasion with the Summit City Wheeler’s Jeep Club sponsored by Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge-Jeep-Ram
Time: 5-11 p.m.
Location: Courthouse Square
Cost: Free
Continue the Fast and Fabulous fun by visiting “Shepherd’s Street” to check out the cool rides of the Summit City Wheelers.
Official Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Beer Tent presented by TMS with a portion of proceeds to benefit the ACD Festival
Time: Opens at 5 p.m.
Location: Main Street in between 7th and 8th streets
Cost: Free
Beers come with a MetalX ACD Festival collector koozie. Mad Anthony’s Award Winning “Auburn Brew” will be available, as well Hairy Buffalo.
Country Heritage Winery Tent presented by Country Heritage Wine
Time: Opens at 5 p.m.
Location: Courthouse Square, near the beer tent and entertainment stage
Cost: Varies by wine.
Enjoy wine by this award-winning ACD Festival sponsor as you enjoy all of the downtown activities. A portion of all of the wine sales at the downtown tent go to the ACD Festival.
The Gatsby Gala Ball presented by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Time: 7-11 p.m.
Location: Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
Cost: $30 for Museum members, $50 for non-members
Live big band music, cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres. Contact the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at (260) 925-1444 for tickets. Tickets can also be purchased online at acdamstore.com.
Fast and Fabulous Concert presented by the ACD Festival
Time: 6-11 p.m.
Location: Courthouse Square
Cost: Free
Enjoy live music around the courthouse square featuring local bands Rekt and Big Caddy Daddy.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
Inaugural Fall Swap Meet presented by the Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum
Time: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 2181 Rotunda Drive, Auburn
Cost: Free to spectators; $25 space rental
Automotive parts, tools and automobilia galore. Go to fordv8foundation.org or call (260) 927-8022 for additional event information.
Auburn Fall Auction presented by RM Auctions
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Auburn Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11A, Auburn
Cost: $50 for full event pass, including parking, $20 daily admission
A Labor Day tradition for more than 50 years. More than 500 diverse collector cars and hundreds of lots of automotive memorabilia go under the hammer Sept. 2-5.
Auburn Historic Tour presented by the ACD Festival
Times: 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m.
Location: Leaves from the DeKalb County Fairgrounds at Union and 11th streets
Cost: $5 per person
Take a trip back in time as you travel the tree-lined streets of Auburn in a comfortable 15-passenger air conditioned bus. Learn the history associated with Auburn’s manufacturing boom in the early 1900s. Find out how the Eckhart Carriage Company evolved into the Auburn Automobile Company. See the legacy Charles Eckhart left to the city of Auburn in the form of two beautiful historic buildings. Tour lasts 45 minutes.
