PREP BOYS GOLF

Churubusco at Oak Farm (Cobblestone), 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Churubusco at Blackhawk Christian, 5 p.m.

DeKalb at Concordia, 4:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Westview at Northridge, 5 p.m.

East Noble at Wawasee, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

DeKalb at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Eastside at Carroll, 5:30 p.m.

PREP TRACK AND FIELD

Girls, Angola, Central Noble, Churubusco and East Noble at Fort Wayne North Side’s Legend Relays, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING

Trine in National Intercollegiate Final in Los Angeles, noon

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

NCATA Division III Tournament

At University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas

Semifinal, East Texas Baptist vs. Trine, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

MCVL Tournament semifinal, Trine at Mount Union (Ohio), 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Kalamazoo at Trine, 7 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.