PREP BOYS GOLF
Churubusco at Oak Farm (Cobblestone), 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Churubusco at Blackhawk Christian, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Concordia, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Westview at Northridge, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Wawasee, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
DeKalb at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Eastside at Carroll, 5:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK AND FIELD
Girls, Angola, Central Noble, Churubusco and East Noble at Fort Wayne North Side’s Legend Relays, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FIGURE SKATING
Trine in National Intercollegiate Final in Los Angeles, noon
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
NCATA Division III Tournament
At University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas
Semifinal, East Texas Baptist vs. Trine, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
MCVL Tournament semifinal, Trine at Mount Union (Ohio), 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Kalamazoo at Trine, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.