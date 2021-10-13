Three people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Tuesday weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Shannon M. Croghan, 38, of Hudson, arrested on C.R. 700W at S.R. 120, Orland, on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Willard E. Crotty Jr., 79, of Lane 400 Lake James, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Caleb R. Wing, 28, of the 31000 block of East U.S. 12, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.