PREP BASKETBALL

Garrett girls at Class 3A Bellmont Regional, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:45 a.m. (semifinal vs. Hamilton Heights) and 7:30 p.m. (final, if necessary)

Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 10 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

FIFA Club World Cup: Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly, 3rd-Place Match, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, FS2, 7:50 a.m.

Serie A: Bologna at Lazio, CBSSN, 9 a.m.

FIFA Club World Cup: Chelsea vs. Palmeiras, Final, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, FS2, 11:20 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Liga MX: Club America at Santos Laguna, FS2, 10 p.m.

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: 2022 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.. FS1, 8 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ATL: The Eastern Indoors, Louisville, Ky., ESPN2, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Navy at Army, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, NBAtv, 2 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, BTN, noon

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPN, noon

Texas at Baylor, ESPN2, noon

Creighton at Georgetown, FS1, noon

Oklahoma at Kansas, CBS, 1 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova, Fox, 1 p.m.

Navy at Army, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.

Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Rhode Island, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Wisconsin, FS1, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Houston, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at VMI, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan St., Fox, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, WJR-AM 760, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Virginia, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Marquette at Butler, FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Texas Southern, NBAtv, 4:30 p.m.

Fordham at Duquesne, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SMU at East Carolina, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Clemson, ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Air Force at San Diego St., CBSSN, 8 p.m.

Mississippi St. at LSU, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

South Florida at Wichita St., ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Penn St. at Minnesota, BTN, 8:30 p.m.

BYU at Pepperdine, CBSSN, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Southern Cal, ESPN, 10 p.m.

St. Mary’s (Cal.) at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, ESPN2, midnight (Sunday)

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.

DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates, Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Maryland at Rutgers, BTN, 2 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

Minnesota at Ohio St., BTN, 6 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY

NLL: New York at Georgia, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.

MLR: Old Glory DC at Austin, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Toronto at Vancouver, NHL Network, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas, FS2, 7:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 271 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston, ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

LA Lakers at Golden State, ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.