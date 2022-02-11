PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett girls at Class 3A Bellmont Regional, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:45 a.m. (semifinal vs. Hamilton Heights) and 7:30 p.m. (final, if necessary)
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 10 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
FIFA Club World Cup: Al Hilal vs. Al Ahly, 3rd-Place Match, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, FS2, 7:50 a.m.
Serie A: Bologna at Lazio, CBSSN, 9 a.m.
FIFA Club World Cup: Chelsea vs. Palmeiras, Final, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, FS2, 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Liga MX: Club America at Santos Laguna, FS2, 10 p.m.
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: 2022 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River, St. Johns River, Palatka, Fla.. FS1, 8 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
ATL: The Eastern Indoors, Louisville, Ky., ESPN2, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Navy at Army, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, NBAtv, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, BTN, noon
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas A&M at Auburn, ESPN, noon
Texas at Baylor, ESPN2, noon
Creighton at Georgetown, FS1, noon
Oklahoma at Kansas, CBS, 1 p.m.
Seton Hall at Villanova, Fox, 1 p.m.
Navy at Army, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.
Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN, 2 p.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma St., ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Davidson at Rhode Island, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Wisconsin, FS1, 2 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at VMI, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan St., Fox, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, WJR-AM 760, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, ESPN, 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Virginia, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Iowa St., ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Marquette at Butler, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, NBAtv, 4:30 p.m.
Fordham at Duquesne, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
SMU at East Carolina, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Clemson, ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Air Force at San Diego St., CBSSN, 8 p.m.
Mississippi St. at LSU, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
South Florida at Wichita St., ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Penn St. at Minnesota, BTN, 8:30 p.m.
BYU at Pepperdine, CBSSN, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Southern Cal, ESPN, 10 p.m.
St. Mary’s (Cal.) at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Hawaii, ESPN2, midnight (Sunday)
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Third Round, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, Final Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates, Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Maryland at Rutgers, BTN, 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Minnesota at Ohio St., BTN, 6 p.m.
MEN’S RUGBY
NLL: New York at Georgia, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.
MLR: Old Glory DC at Austin, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Toronto at Vancouver, NHL Network, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Harrison vs. Team Cloud, Las Vegas, FS2, 7:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 271 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston, ESPN, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Lakers at Golden State, ABC, 8:30 p.m.
