Several people arrested over holiday weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tanesha C. Cox, 34, of the 3800 block of East 143rd Street, Cleveland, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road at the 140 mile marker on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Jennifer L. Day, 35, of the 8200 block of Oklahoma Trail, Fort Wayne, arrested on Lane 205 Jimmerson Lake on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Arriona C. Days, 26, of the 19000 block of Fairway Avenue, Maple Heights, Ohio, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road at the 140 mile marker on a charge of felony possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Alexander K. Fanning-Lichtsinn, 26, of the 200 block of Kim Drive, Avilla, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony probation violation and failure to appear in court.
• Dennis R. Foreman Jr., 44, of the 5700 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Gavino R. Hernamdez, 42, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Fawn M. Pfost, 40, of the 200 block of North Garfield, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Felicity Street at South Wayne Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Roger W. Raske, 28, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Tina M. See, 63, of the 3800 block of Skyline Court, Marion, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor public intoxication and fraud.
• James L. Slabaugh II, 48, of the 4400 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested at home on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and misdemeanor invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, unlawful carrying of a handgun, reckless driving, aggressive driving and operating while intoxicated.
• Dean R. Smith, 19, of the 14000 block of Roman Road, Yorkshire, Ohio, arrested on Lake James on charges of misdemeanor operating a motorboat while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Patricia L. Stephenson, 42, homeless, arrested at the Bower Lake public access site on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kennedy W. Stiffler, 27, of the 300 block of Hall Street Northwest, Warren, Ohio, arrested in the 300 block of South Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• John L. Stowe, 51, of the 3600 block of West Loon Lake Road, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Shelly L. Stowe, 49, of the 2700 block of North C.R. 500W, arrested at home on a charge of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Azjaun J. Todd, 24, of the 40000 block of East 151st Street, Cleveland, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road at the 140 mile marker on a charge of felony possession of marijuana or hashish.
