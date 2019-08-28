Jennifer Romano — Executive Director
Jennifer Romano is the Executive Director for the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. A Columbia City native and resident, Jennifer holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University. Prior to serving as the Chamber’s Executive Director and Marketing Director, Jennifer is a past two-term president of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, serving through the transition of the organization from the Columbia City Chamber to become the county-wide Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. With more than 20 years experience, Jennifer has a strong background in marketing, journalism, public relations, graphic design, photography and social media.
Jennifer is a committed community volunteer, serving in roles on several area non-profit boards and advocating for causes important to her locally and beyond. She is the founder of the Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade and caretaker for Santa’s House in downtown Columbia City. A representative of the Southwest District on Columbia City Common Council, Jennifer serves on the city’s ordinance and brownfields committees, and oversees judging of the annual Christmas Decorating Contest. She is the owner of a small, Chamber member business. In her spare time, she enjoys outdoor activities, photography, writing, painting and spending time with her family.
Contact: 260-248-8131 or jennifer@whitleychamber.com
Erika Wolfe — Creative CoordinatorErika Wolfe brings an artistic touch to everything she does as the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center’s Creative Coordinator.
Erika moved to Columbia City from Fort Wayne in 2007 and quickly fell in love with this community. She is excited to work with local business owners and entrepreneurs to maximize their membership in the Chamber and promote their businesses in helpful ways. She is enthusiastic about the growth in the community in recent months. Erika will be leading the Chamber’s Ambassador program.
In addition to her role at the Chamber, Erika is the owner of a small Chamber member business. She is a certified yoga instructor. Widely known for her commercial design work, Erika designed the interiors of several Fort Wayne area restaurants.
Married to local auctioneer Phil Wolfe, Erika also enjoys auctions and seeking out great vintage finds. In her free time, she likes painting and repurposing furniture and finding eclectic items to accessorize with. She loves gardening and picking apples and pears in her orchard.
Contact: 260-248-8131 or office@whitleychamber.com
Raquel Perez — AssistantRaquel is a fantastic addition to our staff, sharing great organizational skills and enthusiasm for the community. Raquel is bilingual and we are grateful for her ability to assist in sharing information with our Spanish-speaking residents and visitors.
Raised in Ohio and a resident of Whitley County for the past 28 years, Raquel is the mother of three adult sons, Luis, Jose and Javier. In addition to her work at the Chamber, Raquel works with local law enforcement as an interpreter. In her spare time, she enjoys travel, gardening and spending time with friends.
Emily Button — Intern
Emily is our intern for the Fall 2019 semester. We’re excited to have her on board.
