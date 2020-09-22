LAGRANGE – After two weeks seeing many of its students placed in quarantine as a precaution against the coronavirus, classrooms at Lakeland look normal again.
The school system saw its daily attendance at the junior/senior high school drop to right around 50% in late August and early September after many of its students were sent home and placed in quarantine after health care officials suspected they had potentially been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus.
Actual cases of coronavirus infections among students or staff at the school system have been rare to virtually nonexistent.
Last week Lakeland Superintendent Eva Merkel reported the school system had gone more than 10 days without a single report of anyone, student or staff, being in contact with anyone suspected of carrying the coronavirus. That came as good news for the school officials.
“As I said before, we can only do so much, but I think we had all the right measures in place to keep kids safe,” she explained. “I think people are beginning to understand now. I didn’t hear about any large gatherings over Labor Day, that was a big concern for us. We were holding our breath over the last 14 days to see what happened, but it seems people were being careful.”
Merkel said nearly all of the school’s students who opted to attend in person education at Lakeland are now back in the classroom. When the school year started in mid-August, Lakeland officials gave parents the option of attending classes in person or attending school using one of two virtual programs. The first of those programs allowed students to attend school completely online. The second option allowed students to attend the bulk of their classes online but required they attend school in person at least once a week to meet with teachers. About 20% of the Lakeland’s junior and senior high school students chose those virtual options.
Merkel said the recent rash of quarantines did cause a handful of parents to reconsider their choice to send their children to school in person.
“I think the reality of the situation hit a few families, and so a few decided just to keep their kids at home right now,” she explained.
Merkel said students and staff have adapted well to all the new norms required at school, including rules that require students to wear masks while in school buildings, require they frequently wash their hands, and require they maintaining good school distancing.
“We’re just being extra careful and keeping a lid on it,” Merkel explained.
The superintendent said she suspects many parents are now seeking medical attention and testing when anyone at homes who exhibit any single symptoms of COVID-19, rather than wait until the ill person displays multiple symptoms. Merkel suspects that has helped the community to catch the illness sooner, a move that is safeguarding students and keep the coronavirus out of the local classrooms.
