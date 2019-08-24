Painting with Sherian
Date: Twice a month on Thursdays
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Parks and Recreation Office, 1500 S. Cedar St.
Painting with Sherian is a step-by-step pour painting class. Each class features a new technique to add a little something extra to your pour painting. For more information and a full list of classes visit the City of Auburn Indiana Government Facebook page.
Forbidden Forest 2019 Halloween Walk
Dates: Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 25–27
Time: 7-9 p.m.
Location: Eckhart Park
Join Auburn Parks and Recreation for their 24th Annual Halloween Walk this October! Every night of the Halloween Walk enjoy exciting and thrilling displays, interactive games and activities! Attend on special nights to participate in costume contests, wagon rides, and special guest appearances. For more information regarding special dates and fees visit the City of Auburn Indiana Government Facebook page! Questions? Call 260-925-2997.
