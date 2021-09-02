Sept. 3-6 — 30th annual Ligonier Marshmallow Festival, downtown Ligonier
Sept. 8 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
Sept. 11 — Dedication of 9/11 Survivor Tree, 6:30 p.m., Cromwell Town Hall
Sept. 11 — “September 11: 20 Years Later,” display on the terrorist attacks opens at Ligonier Public Library. Exhibit remains on view until Sept. 30
Sept. 11-12 — Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival & Regulators Rendezvous, Stone’s Trace Historic Site, U.S. 33 and S.R 5, south of Ligonier.
Sept. 13 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall
Sept. 20 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Sept. 22 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Sept. 27 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
OCTOBER
Oct. 6 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
Oct.11 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Oct. 23 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
NOVEMBER
Nov. 8 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Nov. 10 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
Nov. 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
DECEMBER
Dec. 8 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall; Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall
Dec. 20 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office
