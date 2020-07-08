KENDALLVILLE -- The Class of 2020 will be a class to remember.
Under stadium lights, in their chairs a few feet apart, the East Noble High School class of 2020 had their graduation ceremony about a month later than usual and, much later than usual in an event starting at 9 p.m. on the football field instead of inside the gymnasium.
Despite COVID-19 concerns, spectators packed the grandstand and watched as senior class Vice President Austin Liepe introduced the class of 2020 and the ceremony.
Graduates were only allowed two tickets for guests but the stands were full.
Following Liepe, East Noble High School Principal Kathy Longenbaugh welcomed the spectators and the soon-to-be graduates.
After the introduction, Salutatorian Benjamin Jansen gave his reflections to the senior class. Jansen spoke about how the year didn’t end as they all had planned but they’re a part of history because of it.
Jansen remembered how many sporting events, school lunches and even how many emails they got from the school in their four years at school.
"I challenge you not to forget these memories," Jansen said to his classmates, "Because these memories make you who you are, they make you an intelligent human being and a member of society, a friend to all and most of all, an East Noble Knight."
In between each speaker, Longenbaugh would wipe off the microphone to clean it so the next person would have a clean microphone to speak into.
After Jansen, valedictorian Ian Schowe spoke to the senior class about how their “season finale” of their high school career was one to remember. Showe compared their senior year to how most television show’s season finale ends how nobody expects it to.
Every graduate walked by and picked up their diploma as senior class counselor Lindy Munsen announced each of their names. After all the students got back to their seats, Longenbaugh announced that it was finally time for them to turn their tassels, the final step in the graduation ceremony.
Missing from this year's ceremony was East Noble's iconic confetti shower, shelved in 2020 because the ceremony was outdoors.
Even though this ceremony was late and a little different than years past, the students still got their moment to walk across the stage, ending this stage of their lives.
