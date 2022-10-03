TERRE HAUTE — The Westview junior high girls cross country team took home a championship in the state meet at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course this past Saturday.
The Warriors bested 32 other teams with a score of 103 points, outperforming Morgan Township’s 147. The Angola Hornets were 32nd in the race with a score of 877.
Eighth grader Erica Lambright and seventh grader Merrill Warrener finished within a tenth of each other to place 14th (11:29.0) and 15th (11:29.1) overall out of 299 runners.
Sixth-grader Laura Miller was next for the Warriors, finishing 30th (11:46), followed by seventh-grader Hannah Miller in 37th (11:50.8), eighth-grader Memphis Bontrager in 71st (12:23.6), seventh-grader Janae Yoder in 81st (12:30.4) and eighth-graders Marilyn Yoder in 87th (12:35.5), Emilia Mendoza in 104th (12:42.1) and Gloria Miller in 208th (13:34.6).
Garrett’s three runners, seventh-grader Emma Coffman and eighth graders Adelle Romanetz and Charlotte Lemen put together solid performances, with Coffman finishing 34th (11:49.2), Romanetz finishing 54th (12:11.1) and Lemen finishing 62nd (12:17).
Eastside’s lone runner in the girls’ race was eighth-grader Taylor Mack, who placed 194th at 13:26.7.
For the Yellow Jackets, eighth-graders Lexie Schworm and Valeria Carmona finished within a tenth of a second of each other as well, with Schworm placing 216th (13:39.7) and Carmona finishing 217th (13:39.8).
Behind them were seventh-grader Hadleigh Pocock in 229th (13:46.3), sixth-grader Summer Ross in 263rd (14:22.6), seventh-grader Brianna Metcalf in 289th (15:19.3) and eighth-grader Calista Houtz in 293rd (15:56.2).
In the big school race, sixth-grader Alli Hartsough, representing DeKalb, placed 208th out of 241 runners in 13:19.9.
In the boys’ big school race, DeKalb’s Corbin Smith was 17th out of 301 runners in 10:01.6. He was a second off the school record.
Also for the Barons were Wyatt Knepper in 68th place in 10:35.7, Alex Stahl in 151st in 11:03.6, and Sam Lehmann in 226th in 11:38.4.
DeKalb had 10 kids qualify for the state meet, but only Hartsough, Smith, Knepper, Stahl and Lehmann chose to run.
In the small school boys race, Westview was state runners-up with 125 points, behind West Lafayette’s 93. Lakewood Park was 17th with 476 and Angola was 38th with 909.
Leading the Warriors was eighth grader Daniel Yoder, who won an individual championship in 9:34, 12 seconds faster than second-place finisher, Lakeland eighth grader Memphis Martin (9:46.7).
Teammates behind Yoder were eighth grader Austin Schlabach in 17th place in 10:11.4, eighth grader Micah Wingard in 20th at 10:17.7, eighth grader Jarius Lambright in 32nd in 10:27.5 and eighth grader Austin Miller in 84th place in 10:59.9.
The Warriors also had eighth grader Seth Lambright in 149th place in 11:34.4, seventh grader Kasen Yoder in 161st in 11:39.1 and eighth grader Lucas Mullet in 167th in 11:41.
Lakewood Park was led by eighth grader Zander Ritenour in 49th place in 10:41.1 and eighth grader Garrett Black in 65th place in 10:51.2.
Angola’s top finisher was Aiden Burns in 177th place in 11:43.9. Garrett’s top finisher was eighth grader Kohen Smith in 31st place in 10:27.1.
Eastside had two runners. Sixth grader Luke Daniels was 99th at 11:08.9. Eighth grader Nolan Davis was 277th at 12:26.9.
