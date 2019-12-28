WATERLOO — The Waterloo Marshal’s Department investigated three recent property-damage accidents.
Tuesday at 11:34 a.m. Joann C. Coburn, 66, of Waterloo was attempting to park her 2006 Chevrolet Express van in the BP truck stop parking lot. Her van clipped the rear corner of a 2012 GM Terrain vehicle owned by Dennis Pepple of Corunna. Police estimated damage at under $2,500.
Dec. 23 at 4:21 p.m., Colton J. Taylor, 19, of Auburn, was traveling northbound in the 1100 block of South Center Street, south of Wayne Street. His 1994 Ford F150 pickup truck ran off the right side of the road, striking a cluster of three mailboxes. Taylor told police he may have dozed off. Rodney Wilcox of Auburn told police his vehicle struck an object in the roadway as a result of Taylor’s vehicle hitting the mailboxes. Police estimated damage at under $2,500.
Dec. 15 at 8:37 p.m. in the 2800 block of U.S. 6, semi driver Brian Bracken told police he parked his 2014 Kenworth semi tractor and trailer in the upper lot of a truck stop and went inside to eat. When he returned to his semi, he found considerable damage to the front driver’s side. He said a white semi rig that was parked next to him was gone. Police estimated damage at $5,000 to $10, 000.
