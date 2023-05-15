PREP BOYS GOLF
Angola and Prairie Heights at Lakeland (Heron Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Eastside vs. Heritage at McMillen Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
Columbia City at DeKalb (Bridgewater), 5 p.m.
Westview at Elkhart (Bent Oak), 5 p.m.
Northrop at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Northrop Sectional, 5 p.m.
Angola Sectional, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Churubusco at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Bellmont, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Leo, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westview at Fairfield, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
