ANGOLA — The Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District is preparing for its 71st annual meeting and it will feature some firsts.
First, it will be held on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. Another first will be the virtual format. And yet another first is a virtual board election.
"Since our establishment in December 1948, the District has been dedicated to promoting conservation and educating the residents of Steuben County on the importance of our natural resources," said a news release from the SWCD.
This year, the meeting will have a different look. Instead of the typical banquet setting, the meeting will be virtual via Zoom.
"This is the first time this event will not be held in person, but we look forward to greeting everyone in this virtual format — we have a great story to share," the news release said.
The meeting will provide an overview of accomplishments this past year, share the District’s year-end financial report and hold an election for an open SWCD board of supervisor position. There are two candidates, Craig Holman and Terry Dailey.
Holman has been a District supervisor since 2012. He has been involved with farming and served as farm manager for various operations throughout his career.
Dailey is a grain farmer who recently received the District’s River Friendly Farmer Award.
Nominations will also be taken from the floor for this three-year term on the District Board. The election will take place using a poll feature on Zoom, which simply allows participants to click on their choice.
To participate in the March 10 Annual Meeting, individuals will need to contact the SWCD office at 665-3211, ext. 3, or email steubenswcd@gmail.com by noon on March 9 for link information. An email will be required to receive the meeting link.
