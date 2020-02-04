LAGRANGE — The following people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail.
Eden Rangel, 20, of the 200 block of Henry Street, was arrested on Saturday and charged with minor in possession and operating without ever receiving an operators license.
Charles Schindler, 39, of the 4600 block of West U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested on Saturday and charged with driving while suspended.
Angela Richards, 32, of the 7500 block of North C.R. 915W, Shipshewana, was arrested on Saturday and charged with maintaining a common nuisance.
Stephanie Hernandez, 23, of the 200 block of Woodridge Court, Goshen, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving while suspended.
Sebastian Wolf, 24, of the 500 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday and charged with domestic battery and domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Travis Bailey, 36, of the 400 block of Lay Street, Avilla, was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Alexis Smith, 24, of the 500 block of Van Buren Street, Shipshewana, was arrested on Saturday and charged with domestic battery.
Debbie Ackerman, 51, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Thursday on a warrant.
Fredrick Rose, 49, of the 69000 block of Sevison Road, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
MacKenzie Scott, 22, of the 1600 block of Tippecanoe Drive, Goshen, was arrested Thursday and charged with armed robbery, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Steven Smith, 40, of the 200 block of South Kenmore Street, South Bend, was arrested on Thursday and charged with theft.
Paul Donaldson, 39, of the 3500 block of Ford Street, South Bend, was arrested on Thursday and charged with theft.
Joshua Lennox, 25, of the 800 block of Wolf Street, Elkhart, was arrested on Thursday and charged with theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.