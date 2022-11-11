TODAY
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING
Columbia City, Central Noble, Prairie Heights and West Noble at East Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
Angola at Norwell Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton at Canterbury, 1:30 p.m.
Churubusco at Whitko, 1:30 p.m. (varsity only)
Adams Central at Fremont, 6 p.m. (A JV half first)
Northridge at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Norwell at Angola, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Trine Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine in NCAA Great Lakes Regional at Hope, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TRIATHLON
Trine at Women’s Collegiate National Championships in Tempe, Ariz., noon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Trine at Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, Concordia (Wis.) at Trine, 2 p.m.
ACHA D2 Men, Miami (Ohio) at Trine, 4:15 p.m.
Men, Trine at Concordia (Wis.), 5 p.m.
ACHA D3 Men, Miami (Ohio) at Trine, 7 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Angola JV at Hammond Bishop Noll (The Kube), 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Trine at Adrian Open, 10 a.m.
