TODAY

PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

Columbia City, Central Noble, Prairie Heights and West Noble at East Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS SWIMMING

Angola at Norwell Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hamilton at Canterbury, 1:30 p.m.

Churubusco at Whitko, 1:30 p.m. (varsity only)

Adams Central at Fremont, 6 p.m. (A JV half first)

Northridge at Garrett, 6 p.m.

Norwell at Angola, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Trine Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Trine in NCAA Great Lakes Regional at Hope, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TRIATHLON

Trine at Women’s Collegiate National Championships in Tempe, Ariz., noon

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Trine at Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Concordia (Wis.) at Trine, 2 p.m.

ACHA D2 Men, Miami (Ohio) at Trine, 4:15 p.m.

Men, Trine at Concordia (Wis.), 5 p.m.

ACHA D3 Men, Miami (Ohio) at Trine, 7 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Angola JV at Hammond Bishop Noll (The Kube), 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Trine at Adrian Open, 10 a.m.

