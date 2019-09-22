90 years ago
• A 16-year-old Avilla girl is at her home recovering from nervous shock and bruises sustained when she was attacked by an unknown man in Avilla. Efforts were being directed today by local officials and parents of the girl to locate the man, believed to be a moron, and whom it is thought was employed with the Fitch Carnival Company showing here last week. The girl was attacked near the Avilla Town Hall. Despite threats that he would kill her if she resisted him, the girl screamed at the top of her voice. Floyd Reith and family of Kendallville, turned the corner and the lights of their automobile flared on the couple. Hearing the screams of the girl, he rushed to her rescue, but the assailant fled and evaded capture. The girl and her parents traveled to Warsaw yesterday, where the carnival is showing this week, but were unable to locate the assailant.
