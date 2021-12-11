MONDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Eastside at Edon, Ohio, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Concordia at Angola, 6 p.m.
DeKalb, Eastside vs. Northrop at FW South Side, 6:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakewood Park at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Snider, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Whitko, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
FW South Side at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Angola at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
