MONDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eastside at Edon, Ohio, 6 p.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Concordia at Angola, 6 p.m.

DeKalb, Eastside vs. Northrop at FW South Side, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lakewood Park at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Prairie Heights at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

East Noble at Snider, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Whitko, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

FW South Side at Churubusco, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Woodlan at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Angola at Woodlan, 6 p.m.

