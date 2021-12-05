Long-time Angola tap room is sold
ANGOLA — A downtown Angola business changed hands Tuesday.
Once known as McCool’s Tavern and most recently McCool’s Tap Room, was sold by former owners Connie and Todd Gorman to Marvin Baker, the owner of Buck Lake Ranch.
“It was my ‘Cheers’,” Connie said, referencing the former television sitcom that revolved around the Boston pub where everybody knows your name.
Now 54, she started working at McCool’s right out of high school, in the kitchen. She estimates she’s worked more than 30 years of her life at McCool’s, with about 23 of those years as owner.
Baker plans to take a month or two to do some remodeling before he reopens.
He hopes to keep the McCool’s spirit alive, much like it has since the place opened somewhere around the end of Prohibition, reportedly 1933.
Stroh firefighters, Lions helping local families
STROH — Christmas will be coming to several Stroh area families thanks to the efforts of the Stroh Volunteer Fire Department and the Stroh Lions Club.
The two organizations are once again joining forces to collect toys and food that will be donated to several area families in need.
From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, the fire department will collect new, unwrapped toys for children of local families in need this holiday season.
Working with the Prairie Heights School District, the fire department learns of several families in the area that they believe could use a little help to make Christmas bright.
The Stroh Lions Club will donate a food basket to each family on their Christmas list. Each year, the Lions Club gives 20-30 baskets to older residents and shut-ins in the community.
Auburn native uses soldier, spy experiences in book
AUBURN — Auburn native Gary Bowser drew on his unique set of experiences to write his 427-page first novel, “Operation Peregrine,” published in October.
He traveled the world as a soldier, spy and entrepreneur.
The tension-filled story takes place in the early years of the Vietnam War, which Bowser experienced personally as a lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Special Forces.
“Operation Peregrine” follows fictional U.S. soldiers sent to Vietnam in 1964 on a mission to find a mole whose leaks to the enemy are leading to deadly ambushes against American military advisers.
“I want this book to be authentic in the sense of the tradecraft — how we really did things,” he said.
“This is a book that portrays real things that happened. It portrays them in a way that they actually happened, not in some Hollywood stunt thing,” he added.
“Almost everything in this book is modeled on reality,” he said. “It’s fictionalized, though, and I keep emphasizing that, because there were classified things that I was drawing on, but there’s no classified information in the book.”
Fund drive for new meeting hall continues
WAWAKA — The effort to procure funds for a new Elkhart Township community center and meeting hall continues.
The current hall, located near Duke’s Bridge at Cosperville, was once a conservation club in the 1970s, but will soon give way to a new building.
Elkhart Township trustee Donna Schwartz is mounting a fundraising campaign to take the new township hall to the finish line in 2022.
Some of the funding is already in hand. Schwartz has $145,000 toward the goal of $230,000 needed to construct the building. She said the Indiana General Assembly passed HEA-1177 in 2019, giving townships the authority to spend down funds over a certain amount by 2023 for needed projects.
Several grants are pending for the project, Schwartz said, and donations have come from township residents as well as Wawaka High School alumni from around the world.
The existing township hall has a meeting room, kitchen and bathroom. It’s used for 4-H and other meetings, or rented out for reunions or other small gatherings.
The planned new hall is about the same size as the existing one but with one important new feature — a new, permanent trustee’s office. The plans also include a patio, two restrooms, storage room, larger kitchen and slightly larger meeting room.
“This will be a permanent location for the trustee, rather than in a home, and it will have climate control for permanent storage of records,” she said.
Toboggan run featured in new book
ANGOLA — The toboggan slide at Pokagon State Park is featured in the new book “The Bucket List North America — 1,000 Adventures Big and Small.”
The Pokagon toboggan slide, which opened for the season last week, is one of five Indiana sites listed in the book.
“The Bucket List North America” is one of many bucket list books that guide travelers. Many of them can be found on Amazon.
Authors Paul Oswell and Kath Stathers said, “Inside this treasure trove of adventures, you’ll find a dazzling array of travel experiences to put on your ultimate North American bucket list. With full-color photography and themed entries, this list of 1,000 carefully researched activities includes something for everyone.”
There are only five spots listed from Indiana in the book. Each description in the book is relatively short and not all include photos. The toboggan slide description includes a photo provided by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau. It is the only Indiana photo included in the book.
The 416-page book is available for purchase on Amazon.
Christmas tree exhibit helps Garrett church support Belize mission
GARRETT — A Garrett church is hosting its first Celebration of Christmas Trees while collecting donations for its mission project in Las Flores, Belize.
The exhibit at Garrett Presbyterian Church, 201 S. Franklin St., is open 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12; and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and again Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Thursday, Dec. 16.
All of the trees on exhibit were donated and feature decorations of different themes.
Church families, vendors and supporters decorated Christmas trees of all colors, shapes and sizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.