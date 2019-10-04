INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency is reminding the state’s licensed grain facilities that temporary and emergency storage is available, but it must be requested in writing and approved by the agency.
The options are available only to licensees with grain bank, warehouse or buyer-warehouse licenses.
“There are many reasons why a warehouse operator might request temporary or emergency storage, particularly during harvest season,” said Bruce Kettler, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director. “It’s important to understand the process, with the first step being to request approval from our Grain Buyers agency.”
To apply for temporary or emergency storage, licensees must follow requirements outlined by the Indiana Administrative Code.
“If you have questions or need assistance requesting additional storage, contact the agency,” said Harry Wilmoth, Grain Buyers agency director.
“We’re here to help and will be working as quickly as possible to process these requests.”
