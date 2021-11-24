Prep Girls Basketball Cougars fight off Lakers
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Lakeland 58-44 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday night.
The Lakers led 20-19 at the half, then the Cougars had a big third quarter. Then Lakeland cut a 10-point deficit down to three before CN pulled away for good.
Madi Vice had 25 points and Meghan Kiebel scored 16 for Central Noble (6-2, 3-0 NECC).
Peyton Hartsough had 20 points and four steals and Faith Riehl had 11 points and three steals for the Lakers (2-5, 0-2).
Fremont falls to Generals
FREMONT — Fremont lost to Wayne 40-31 in a non-conference game Tuesday night.
The Generals (4-3) outscored the Eagles 24-12 in the middle two quarters and forced 26 Fremont turnovers for the game.
Aniah Hill had 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Wayne.
Jada Rhonehouse had 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Fremont (1-5). Natalie Gochenour had five points, eight rebounds and a blocked shot.
The Eagles won the junior varsity contest 40-17.
Angola makes schedule changes
ANGOLA — Angola will only host Concord in the Northeast Corner Conference/Northern Lakes Conference Challenge Saturday at Central Gym for a 4:30 p.m. opening tip.
Northridge is not playing the Hornets and Fairfield on Saturday with the Raider football team playing in the Class 4A state championship game in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets added a game at Snider on Dec. 7 to play a young, but very talented Panther team. The junior varsity game will start at 6 p.m. with the varsity contest to follow.
Prep Wrestling Baron JVs compete in invite
LIGONIER — DeKalb’s junior varsity team competed in an invitational at West Noble Saturday.
Isaac Anderson (126 pounds) went 5-0 and Nikolas Takayama (285) was 3-0, with both taking championships. Jackson Zent (113) and Tyler Bock (138) both went 2-1 and finished second.
Jacob Johnson-Huhn (132) was 2-2 and finished third. Sam Abbott (106), Ian Hoard (120) and Caden Hopkins (160) all went 1-2 and were also third. Austin Miller (120) also won a match.
College Hockey Thunder men blank Chatham
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s hockey team defeated Chatham 3-0 on Tuesday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
The Thunder (6-3) scored all of their goals in the second period in a span of a little over five and a half minutes. Chace McCardle started the flurry with a power play goal with 7 minutes, 20 seconds left in the period. Zach VanCompernolle and Bobby Price followed with goals.
Trine outshot the Cougars 35-14. Elias Sandholm made 14 saves in goal for the Thunder to earn the shutout. Chatham is 1-2-0-2 with two shootout losses.
