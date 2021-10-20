FRIDAY
PREP FOOTBALL
Sectional first-round games
Class 4A, Sectional 19
DeKalb at Wawasee, 7 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 7 p.m.
Northridge at NorthWood, 7 p.m.
Angola at Columbia City, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, Sectional 26
Lakeland at John Glenn, 7 p.m.
West Noble at Jimtown, 7 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Washington, 7 p.m.
Tippecanoe Valley at Garrett, 7 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 35
Bluffton at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Whitko at Central Noble, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at FW Bishop Luers, 7 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Woodlan, 7 p.m.
Class 1A, Sectional 44
Northfield at Fremont, 7 p.m.
North Miami at Southwood, 7 p.m.
Adams Central at Churubusco, 7 p.m.
