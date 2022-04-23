ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s softball team defeated Adrian 7-0 twice on Saturday to keep stay among the top teams in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
The Thunder (20-11 overall) stay tied for second in the MIAA with Alma at 10-2. Trine and the Scots are both a game behind league-leading Hope (11-1 MIAA).
The Thunder host twin bills with Alma on Wednesday and Hope this coming Saturday.
In game one, Adrienne Rosey (8-7) threw a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks for Trine.
The Thunder stole 10 bases, including three from Ellie Trine and two from Emily Wheaton.
Trine was 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. Taylor Murdock also had two hits for the Thunder. Scarlett Elliott added a solo home run in the second inning.
In game two, Anna Koeppl (5-3) and Lauren Clausen combined on another three-hit shutout for Trine. Koeppl pitched the first five innings and allowed two hits with no walks.
Murdock had a three-run, inside-the-park homer in the second inning, and Amanda Prather added a 2-run double in the fifth. Murdock was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and the three RBIs.
Prather, Mercede Daugherty and Ashley Swartout had two hits apiece for the Thunder. Trine scored twice. Adrian is 10-22, 4-8.
Baseball
Calvin 7, Trine 3
Trine 7, Calvin 2
At Jannen Field in Angola, the Thunder scored four runs to break a 2-2 tie in the third inning of game two with the help of four Knight errors, and Kade Keele had a solid start to help Trine split an MIAA doubleheader.
Keele (2-3) allowed two earned runs and six hits over seven innings. He struck out three, walked one and hit a batter. Then Jeff Ballard pitched two scoreless, hitless innings of relief to end it.
Brenden Warner was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Thunder (12-17, 7-7 MIAA). Tyler Robinson scored three runs, singled, walked and stole a base.
Calvin (13-13, 6-7) made five errors in the nightcap.
In game one, the Knights had a four-run third inning and a three-run seventh and had 15 hits. Starting pitcher Hayden White (3-1) held Trine to an earned run on four hits over seven and one-third innings in the win.
Warner and Dalton Nikirk each had two hits for Trine. Warner also drove in a run. Josh Hoogewerf (1-4) was the starting and losing pitcher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.