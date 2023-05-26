College Track & Field Gladieux qualifies for 110 hurdles final
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trine University senior Jake Gladieux qualified for the 110-meter hurdles final in the preliminaries Friday afternoon at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the Polisseni Track and Field Complex.
Gladieux was fourth in qualifying in 14.43 seconds.
The first three times surpassed the old Polisseni track record of 14.35 seconds. Kwaku Nkrumah of Rowan (N.J.) was first at 14.25, Enoch Ellis of Massachusetts of Technology was second in 14.26 seconds, and Ellis’ MIT teammate Kenneth Wei was third in 14.33 seconds.
Gladieux will run in the 110 hurdles final today at 1:50 p.m. and in the 400 hurdles final later on 3:15 p.m.
Prep Baseball Fremont wins sectional opener; Angola loses
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Elkhart Christian Academy 4-3 in a first-round game of the Class 1A Fremont Sectional Thursday night at Probst Park.
Fremont (13-11) scored in every inning Thursday and will play Lakewood Park today at 1 p.m. in a semifinal game.
On Thursday night, Matt Teegardin threw a three-hit shutout for Fremont. He struck out four, walked no one and hit a batter.
Cayden Hufnagle and Colten Guthrie each had two hits, two stolen bases and a run scored for FHS. Brody Foulk, Corbin Beeman and Brad Wyse had two runs apiece. Kaiden Barnes drove in two runs. ECA finished its season at 9-9.
In the 3A Garrett Sectional Thursday, Angola battled a solid Heritage team in round one, but lost to the Patriots 4-3. Heritage (16-7) will play Leo in a semifinal game today while the Hornets ended their season at 6-21. The Lions upset Bishop Dwenger 8-6 in game two at Garrett Thursday night.
Boys Prep Golf Leo tops Barons, Hornets
AUBURN — Leo shot 2-under par 142 at Bridgewater Wednesday to defeat DeKalb and Angola.
The Barons were second with 170, and the Hornets had 190. Johhny Hersel led Angola with 46. Leo’s Wes Opliger and Justin Hicks were co-medalists with 34s.
College Baseball Pentecost saves Taylor’s win in NAIA World Series
LEWISTON, Idaho – Taylor University freshman Gabel Pentecost of Fremont pitched two scoreless innings to get the save Friday morning in the Trojans’ 6-5 victory over MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) in a first-round game of the NAIA World Series.
Pentecost, a 2022 Fremont High School graduate, gave up a hit and struck out two in getting the final six outs for the Trojans (41-15). He saved the win for fellow reliever Jack Ross. Taylor scored two runs in the fifth inning to break a 4-4 tie, then hung on.
Pentecost has become a pitcher to rely on in the later innings for Trojan coach Kyle Gould later in the season and helped Taylor out of its Upland bracket to start the NAIA Tournament. Pentecost has made 17 appearances, including nine starts, and has a 6-5 record with a 4.67 earned run average and three saves. In 54 innings pitched, he has allowed 60 hits, struck out 59 and walked 20.
Middle School Soccer Baron boys fall in final
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb’s boys team lost to Harding 4-0 in the Northeast 8 Middle School Conference finals Tuesday.
The Barons finished the season at 9-2-1, outscoring their opposition 57-12.
The Barons reached the final with a 4-2 victory over Indian Springs. Dawson Cleverly scored twice and Grady Hall and Weber Yarian also had goals. Christian Johnson had two assists and Cleverly had one.
Earlier in the tournament, DeKalb defeated Crestview 7-0. Cleverly had four goals for the Barons. Hall, Jayden Conrad and Romeo Avila also scored. Avila also had two assists, and Johnson and Yarian had one each.
