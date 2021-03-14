During the past year, many of us have found ourselves working from home or without jobs due to COVID-19. During the downtime, more than a few of us have cast an eye on our household clutter that accumulated while we were away.
“Some people just cleaned out their closets and were over it,” said Sue Debes, owner of the Upside of Downsizing who specializes in making sense of decluttering, organizing and moving.
“They found out how hard the work is,” she said.
Others are too busy or not physically able to sort through years of accumulated possessions. Each situation is different, said Debes.
She really likes helping the older people who might not have children or they don’t live close by. Often clients need to move furniture to and from nursing homes and assisted living in a matter of a couple days. The stuff has to go and perhaps their children don’t have time to come back to deal with the household items, especially during the pandemic.
Debes said sometimes the situation is a man who is grieving the death of his wife and can’t go in and touch her stuff. Or a widow who doesn’t know where to begin to clear out a garage.
Couples sometime disagree what is trash and what is treasure — how many casserole dishes do you really need or power tools you no longer use?
It’s easier for Debes to help downsize for them as she is not emotionally attached to the items.
“It’s more a helping thing than a money thing for me,” Debes said of her service. She charges by the hour and meets with clients on site to talk over expectations, but does not go into hoarder situations. Options are to have a garage or estate sale at the home, put items on more than a dozen online garage sale sites, or simply decide what needs to be put in the trash bin.
“I don’t get a whole lot of furniture, they take that with them,” she said. “What I try to do is make these people money. Most do pretty well.” She loads up unsold items in her Chevy Blazer to sell from her office workshop for customers. She takes a small percentage of the sale. Prices are based on eBay, Etsy and local marketplace sites.
“They are happy and I am happy,” she said.
She also has a list of items past customers are looking for to contact right away.
Debes knows what sells at auctions —her uncles were all auctioneers. A family member suggested she go in the downsizing business after helping clean out their home in an efficient manner a few years ago.
She has also helped homeowners in the process of selling homes with a quick deadline to be moved out in a matter of days. Others might be downsizing or just need someone to make sense of clearing the clutter in the garage.
The pandemic put a stall on her services over the past year, but she uses social distancing to continue to sell items from her garage with little to no physical contact.
People can contact Debes for more information at 260-312-0006 or check her Facebook page at: upside of downsizing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.