AUBURN — Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts represented their groups as walking units and on floats during the annual Scout Parade at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Wednesday evening.
In the Cub Scout division, Pack 3169 of Auburn was judged the first-place group, Pack 3171 of Waterloo placed second, and Pack 3518 of Hamilton and Pack 3178 of Garrett were third.
In the Boy Scout division, Scouts BSA Troop 597 for Girls of Auburn was first, Troop 169 of Auburn was second and Troop 178 of Garrett was third.
In the Girl Scout division, unit 00034 of Auburn was first, unit 50690 of Auburn placed second, and unit 52119 was third.
