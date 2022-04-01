Strand Theatre, Kendallville
The Lost City (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m., Mon.-Wed.: Closed, Thursday: 7 p.m.
Morbius (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday: 2, 7 p.m., Sunday: 2 p.m., Mon.-Wed.: Closed, Thursday: 7 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Morbius (PG-13) — Today: 11 a.m., 1:45, 2:45, 4:30, 5:15, 7:15, 8:25, 9:55 p.m.
The Lost City (PG-13) — Today: 11:50 a.m., 1:10, 4, 5:30, 6:55, 8, 9:45 p.m.
Jujutsu Kaisen (PG-13) — Today: 6:35 (English dubbed), 11:40 p.m. (English subtitles)
The Batman (PG-13) — Today: 11:25 a.m., 3:25, 7:20, 9:10 p.m.
Dog (PG-13) — Today: 11:15 a.m., 1:50, 4:25., 7, 9:30 p.m.
Uncharted (PG-13) — Today: 12:50, 3:45, 6:30, 9:20 p.m.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — 11:05 a.m., 1:35, 4:10 p.m.
Sing 2 Sing-a-Long (PG) — 2:30 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In
The Lost City (PG-13) — Today and Saturday: 8:20 p.m.
Dog (PG-13) — Today and Saturday: 10:15 p.m.
