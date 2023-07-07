Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would have this conversation.
Nonetheless we did, Erika and I, as we talked about the Fourth of July parade and attending it on Tuesday in Angola and what’s trending in our country.
Of course I would be there because I had to cover it for The Herald Republican. It was a loud parade, with nearly 25 minutes of emergency services vehicles blaring their horns in an event that lasted 75 minutes. They were so loud you couldn’t make out what the Angola High School Marching Hornets band was playing. I felt sorry for the students.
What concerned us (Erika and the kids stayed home) was that this is now the type of event that draws thousands of people has become the target for mass shooters.
You never had to think that attending something as festive and happy as a Fourth of July parade might bring violence, but it has become that way.
Last year it was in Highland Park, Illinois, where seven people were killed and 48 were injured in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade.
“I’m afraid of what this year’s Fourth of July will bring,” wrote my favorite political cartoonist, Clay Jones. He was writing on July 2 in his blog, and his fears came true.
This year it was much more than what Highland Park expereinces. It included an argument over use of a personal watercraft (we have lots of those in northeast Indiana) that resulted in gunfire, and much more.
This year in America it was a violent Fourth of July weekend, to say the least.
Thirty people were shot, two fatally, at a Baltimore block party Sunday. A shooter in a bulletproof vest killed five people in Philadelphia on Monday. Three people were killed in Texas when several men fired into a crowd gathered Monday after a festival. And a 7-year-old was fatally shot in Florida.
Even in Washington, D.C., where gun laws are fairly tight compared to other parts of the country, there was gun violence.
Nine people outside enjoying the Independence Day festivities in the nation’s capital were shot and wounded. The shooting happened early Wednesday a 20-minute drive east of the White House, The Associated Press reported. In this incident, an individual in an SUV targeted a crowd. No one suspect has emerged in that shooting.
As of Friday, yesterday, there have been 361 mass shootings in the United States this year, reports the research group Gun Violence Archive. There have been 22,176 deaths by gun violence this year. Of that, 12,408 were suicides. Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that tracks gun violence using police reports, news coverage and other public sources, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people were killed or injured. Last year they reported 647 mass shootings.
Was I worried about going to the Angola Fourth of July parade? Of course not. Might as well not leave the house if you’re afraid of every little that can kill you.
However, just two days prior to the Fourth, Clay Jones is drawing a cartoon about a man and dog hiding under the bed not because of fireworks, like the ones that sent our dog crazy the other night, but of gunfire.
The Fourth of July has been known for many things, like festive events held in our communities, free hotdogs in the park and people eating hotdogs in a competition in New York. There’s family picnics. Hanging out on the lake.
We’ve also gotten used to reading statistics about people who do stupid things with fireworks and get injured or worse.
And now we keep tallies on gun violence associated with the Fourth of July.
Happy birthday, America. What have we become?
Mike Marturello is the executive director of KPC Media and can be reached at mmarturello@kpcmedia.com.
