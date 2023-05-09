TODAY

PREP BOYS GOLF

Angola and Garrett at Eastside, 4:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Norwell (Timber Ridge), 4:30 p.m.

Westview at Lakeland (Heron Creek), 4:30 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Northeast Corner Conference Girls Meet at Angola, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Central Noble at Westview, 4:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.

Snider at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Canterbury at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Dwenger at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Angola JV at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

NECC Tournament, 1st Round at Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Canterbury, 4:30 p.m.

Bellmont at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Manchester at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.

East Noble at Huntington North, 5 p.m.

Eastside, Lakeland at Fairfield (Meadow Valley), 5 p.m.

Fremont at Blackhawk Christian (Cherry Hill), 5:15 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Central Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Bellmont at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Bethany Christian, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Central Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

West Noble at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.

New Haven at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Fremont at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

Garrett at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne South Side at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.

PREP UNIFIED TRACK

DeKalb at Warsaw, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

MIAA Tournament at Trine

First round, Adrian vs, Trine, 11 a.m.

First round, Alma vs. Calvin, 1 p.m.

Elimination game between first-round losers, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinal game between first-round winners, 5:30 p.m.

